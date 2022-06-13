Fakatava makes All Blacks squad

Highlanders halfbacks Folau Fakatava,left and Aaron Smith are the only two members of the southern franchise to make the cut. Photo: ODT files

Folau Fakatava is set to get his highly-anticipated first taste of international rugby.

The Highlanders halfback was named in today 36-man Alll Black squad for the upcoming three-match series against Ireland.

Fakatava joins Aaron Smith and Finlay Christie in the squad, edging out Brad Weber and TJ Perenara.

He was one of six new names to feature in the squad, the others being Crusaders outside back Leicester Fainga’anuku, Blues midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Chiefs loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula, Blues utility Stephen Perofeta and Chiefs prop Aiden Ross.

Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot and flanker Shannon Frizell were surprise omissions.

De Groot had backed up his debut international season with a strong Super Rugby season, while Frizell had been in strong form prior to a knee injury that left him out of the majority of the second half of Super Rugby.

Fakatava was a bright spot for a struggling Highlanders team this year.

The 22-year-old provided spark off the bench, often making an impact with his strong running game and defence, when injected for Aaron Smith.

Had he not suffered an ACL injury, it is likely he would have made his debut for the All Blacks last year.

That unavailability had cast doubt of Fakatava’s eligibility for this season.

The Tongan-born halfback, who plays for Hawke’s Bay, had moved to New Zealand aged 16 – although the eligibility counter does not begin until a player turns 18.

He became eligible for the All Blacks, after completing his three-year stand down period, in late 2020.

However, as World Rugby changed its stand down time from three years to five, Fakatava fell outside that new window.

He successfully applied to World Rugby for dispensation.

SQUAD: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Scott Barrett, George Bower, Sam Cane (c), Finlay Christie, Caleb Clarke, Dane Coles, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Folau Fakatava, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Akira Ioane, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan, Nepo Laulala, Josh Lord, Richie Mo’unga, Dalton Papalii, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Brodie Retallick, Aiden Ross, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Hoskins Sotutu, Pita Gus Sowakula, Angus Ta’aoa, Samasoni Taukeiaho, Codie Taylor, Karl Tuinuku’afe, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Quinn Tupaea, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Whitelock.