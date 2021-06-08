Fine start by side in u85kg contest

The Bush Pigs have marked their debut with a win.

The Carisbrook Bush Pigs under-85kg team recorded a 25-16 win over the Mud Dogs at Pleasant Point yesterday.

The sides played each other in the first round of the New Zealand Barbarians Under-85kg Cup.

The nationwide competition was an initiative by New Zealand Rugby for players of a lighter weight to play in their own competition.

Dedicated under-85kg club competitions had sprung up in cities in the North Island.

Players were sourced from club rugby sides in and around Dunedin and came together well yesterday, coming up against an experienced side from South Canterbury

The Dunedin-based team led 14-10 at the break and a late penalty from Josh Buchan sealed the win.

Wilson Driver, who had played halfback for the Southern premiers on Saturday, had an impressive game on the flank yesterday while Trent Freeman, in his first game for two years, stood out at hooker.

University winger Tom Rance scored two tries.

The side has moved through to the next round and will play either a side from the University of Canterbury or Lincoln University in August. Those two teams are set to play tomorrow.

The Bush Pigs defended well and though the game was physical at times, the breakdowns were very quick and the ball was all over the park.

The rules state all players must weigh under 85kg and players are weighed an hour before the game.

The Dunedin side had one player who weighed in at more than a kilogram over the weight. He proceeded to put

on a plastic bag and run round the ground for the next 30 minutes.

He was weighed again and made the cut.