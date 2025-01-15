'Blown away': Havili to captain Crusaders

David Havili said being appointed the new Crusaders captain this morning was "certainly the proudest moment I have had for a while".

The 30-year-old midfielder was unveiled at 10am on Wednesday as skipper of the red-and-blacks from the 2025 season, replacing Scott Barrett.

"It’s very humbling. I was pretty blown away when (coach Rob) Penney approached me," said Havili.

"This is certainly the proudest moment I have had for a while. The Crusaders are all about community, and I love this team.

" I didn't really know what to say when they first asked me. But I went away and thought about it and it really meant the world for them to put me in that hat.

"I spoke to Scooter (Scott Barrett) and a few other old boys as well about it, and they said I was certainly a good candidate for the job, so I'm extremely blessed to be in this situation."

Barrett relinquished the Crusaders captaincy for workload reasons, after leading both the Crusaders and All Blacks last season.

Havili's contract with New Zealand Rugby expires in 2025 and, while he is still in talks about his future, he is determined to not let that affect his season.

" Those conversations are going on in the background, but I'm firmly here at this moment, and I'm present, and I want to be here all the time for my boys and my team," he said.

"I'm just so happy and grateful that I've been given this opportunity and I want to do the best I can."

He said he would take inspiration from previous captains he has played under.

" Guys like Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read, these guys are what I grew up around really.

"I came into this environment when I was 18 or 19 and you certainly get to grow up pretty quick.

"All the little things that they did as captain, how punctual you're to be, never wasting another person's time, just really connecting with the individual you're talking to, just the little things that they do so very well that people don't really catch."

David Havili. Photo: Crusaders

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney said Havili was the obvious choice for captaincy.

"Davey's an institution here, 10 years. He's well embedded and been an integral part of a lot of the success, so it was a very unanimous push for Davey to get the role."

Barrett, as the former captain, would help Havili in his new role, Penney said.

" Scott's done an amazing job here for a long period of time and he'll still be highly influential around the group," Penney said.

"His leadership and experience will be invaluable for Davey to draw on. The group's in great shape and we're ready to go.

"We’ve already seen Davey prove himself in this role over the last couple of years. He’s a man that cares deeply about the team and their way forward. He is going to be exceptional."

Havili has been vice-captain since 2020 and has led the side on numerous occasions when Barrett has been unavailable.

Havili has made 128 Super Rugby appearances since his debut in 2015. He has 30 All Blacks caps.

Havili played several games at first five-eighth last year as the Crusaders grappled with injuries, in a bid to prove his versatility to All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and win a recall to the national side.

While he was selected in the team for the Rugby Championship, he did not play with Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane the preferred midfield pairing.

He will not wear the Crusaders No 10 jersey this season, Penney confirmed today.

Havili also captained the Tasman Makos to the 2019 and 2020 NPC titles.

The Crusaders finished ninth in their first season under Penney, breaking a streak of seven consecutive Super Rugby titles.

Havili is set to lead the team in their first pre-season match against the Blues in Kirwee on January 31. Their Super Rugby Pacific season begins at home against the Hurricanes on February 14.