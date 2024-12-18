Davenport loses spot on NZR board

Rowena Davenport

Otago candidate Rowena Davenport has been knocked back in her attempt to remain on the New Zealand Rugby board.

Eight of the nine candidates recommended for the new-look board had been ratified by a majority of the national body’s voting members, the 26 provincial unions and the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, NZR said today.

The exception is Davenport, the former Otago union chairwoman bidding to become one of just two incumbents to keep their place on the new-look board.

Davenport had been an NZR board member since 2022, and she and Catherine Savage were the only incumbents to be put forward as candidates by the new board’s appointments and remuneration panel.

For whatever reason, the provinces have decided the Dunedin woman is not wanted at the top table any more.

“While naturally I'm disappointed by the outcome, I remain committed to the organisation and future of New Zealand rugby,’’ Davenport said in a statement.

‘‘I joined the board with great optimism, and it’s that perspective I take forward.

“The appointments panel ran an incredibly well-managed and robust process, and the eight ratified directors are outstanding. I’m excited for what they will bring to NZR and have no doubt they will be able to pick up the mantle quickly and with great effect.

‘‘As someone who has spent the past decade dedicated to inclusion and governance of rugby in New Zealand, I will continue to be involved with the game through the New Zealand Rugby Foundation board and as an avid supporter of both the community and professional games.”

Savage, chairman-elect David Kirk, Caren Rangi, Doug Jones, Grant Jarrold, Greg Barclay, Julia Raue and former All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu all had their appointments ratified.

A ninth and final board member will have to be found early next year.

“We are over the moon to have eight exceptional candidates ratified for appointment to the NZR board,’’ panel chairwoman Rachel Taulelei said.

‘‘They are extremely capable, motivated and ready to start a new chapter for the organisation and game. The process has been challenging, but rewarding, and the result is testament to everyone’s commitment to move forward positively.

“Our only disappointment is that Rowena Davenport’s appointment was not ratified. Rowena has contributed an immense amount to the board and to the game, and we felt her skills and experience complemented the rest of the board well.”

The new NZR board is set to take office no later than February 1. The existing board will continue in office in a caretaker role until it does.