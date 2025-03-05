Former All Black and Otago flanker Dave Gillespie dead at 90

Dave Gillespie has died at the age of 90. Photo: All Blacks / Supplied

Former All Black and Otago flanker Dave Gillespie has died at the age of 90 in Australia.

The official All Blacks page posted about his death on social media and said he had played "23 matches in the black jersey", along with over 90 games at provincial level for Otago and Wellington.

"Forever part of the All Blacks legacy," the post said.

Gillespie played for the All Blacks in the 1950s and 60s as a flanker.

Stuff reports he was captain of Otago when they defeated the 1959 British Lions.

He was also a member of the Otago side that lifted the Ranfurly Shield off Wellington in 1957.