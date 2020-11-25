Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Former French winger Dominici dies

    Christophe Dominici on the run for France during the 2007 Rugby World Cup bronze final against...
    Christophe Dominici on the run for France during the 2007 Rugby World Cup bronze final against Argentina. Photo: Getty Images
    Former France and Stade Francais player Christophe Dominici, whose dazzling runs made him one of the country's best wingers, has died aged 48.

    "It is with immense sadness that Stade Francais learns of the death of Christophe Dominici," Stade Francais said in a statement.

    Dominici won 67 caps for France between 1998 and 2007, scoring a memorable try in France's stunning 43-31 victory against New Zealand in the 1999 World Cup.

    He started his club career at RC La Valette in 1991 before joining Toulon in 1993 and Stade Francais in 1997 until he ended his career 11 years later.

    French winger Christophe Dominici scores against the All Blacks in the 1999 Rugby World Cup...
    French winger Christophe Dominici scores against the All Blacks in the 1999 Rugby World Cup semifinal upset at Twickenham. Photo: Getty Images
    He won five French national titles with Stade Francais and four Six Nations titles with Les Bleus, including two grand slams in 1998 and 2004.

    "So much sadness. Christophe Dominici was an immense player, an artist, a funambulist. His sudden death is a shock," sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said.

    "I'm devastated. With his crappy physique, he beat all the best defences in the world. It really sucks to lose him at 48," his former France and Stade Francais team mate Sylvain Marconnet said.

    Reuters
