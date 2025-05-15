Former Springbok winger dies

Former Springbok winger Cornal Hendricks in action against the All Blacks in Wellington in 2014. Photo: Getty Images

Former Springbok wing Cornal Hendricks has died, aged 37.

Hendricks played 12 tests for his country, including one in New Zealand in 2014, where he scored his side's only try in a tense 14-10 loss to the All Blacks.

Hendricks made his first appearance in a Bok jersey earlier that season against a World XV in Cape Town, then made his test debut against Wales in Durban.

In the 2016 season, he signed a two-year deal with Western Province and the Stormers. However, he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition and failed to make any appearances for them. After missing that season a deal with French Top 14 side Toulon also fell through.

Hendricks announced his retirement at age 27, however regained his health and fitness to make a return to professional rugby in 2019.

"I was in a dark place after the doctors told me my career was over. I endured physical pain, but sometimes the emotional pain was so bad I would just curl up in bed and refuse to have contact with the outside world, or even speak to my family," he said at the time.

"I fully understand the risks that go with it as I enter into this contract. I accept such risks," he said after signing with the Bulls, who he made 72 appearances for in Super Rugby and the URC.

Hendricks also won Commonwealth Gold with the Blitz Bokke in 2014.

Hendricks represented Boland Cavaliers, the Free State Cheetahs and Blue Bulls at Currie Cup level.