Foster: All Blacks, not the ref, beat Aussies

Ian Foster had some sympathy for Australia after a stunning intervention by the referee cost the hosts what looked like certain victory, but the All Blacks coach said his team deserved the win.

The New Zealanders snatched a 39-37 victory with a Jordie Barrett try after the siren, having been given a five-metre scrum in front of the posts after Bernard Foley was penalised for time-wasting as he made to kick the ball to touch.

The win at Docklands stadium in Melbourne ensured the All Blacks kept the Bledisloe Cup, the annual trophy contested by the trans-Tasman nations, for a 20th year in succession, while also leaving them top of the Rugby Championship table.

French referee Mathieu Raynal's contentious decision has been criticised by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, while rugby pundits across the globe felt the home side were hard done by.

Raynal took the ball off Foley in the last minute for time-wasting as the Wallabies first five-eighth made to kick a penalty clear out of defence, with the home team holding a three-point lead.

The referee had stopped the clock as Foley took his time to kick but then lost patience and stripped him of the ball, enraging players and triggering boos from the home fans.

With the All Blacks given possession metres out from the goal-line, Barrett scored the try to win the Rugby Championship test.

Referee Mathieu Raynal explains his decision to penalise Wallaby Bernard Foley (right) for time wasting. With them is Nic White. Photo: Getty Images

Rennie criticised Raynal for lacking a "feel" for the game situation after the late intervention cost the Wallabies dearly.

"I think you've got to have a feel for the game and the situation, And so if you feel a team's wasting time, stop the clock. And then they kick it out and then you play the game.

"Let the teams decide the outcome. So it was just a real lack of feel for the occasion."

But Foster, who also confirmed midfielder Quinn Tupaea would miss up to three months after being injured in a dangerous clean-out by Darcy Swain, defended the referee, saying he had been very clear in his communication with Foley.

"When a ref warns a player two or three times and they don't listen then you put everything in your own hands," he told reporters on Friday.

"Let's not forget all we won out of that was a scrum - we didn't win the game. We won the game with our next play.

"Do you feel for them? 'Course you do. It's the first time that's happened in some ways.

"That's the nature of the beast. It's nice being on the winning side of it.

"Overall in the match I feel we deserved to come out on the right side. We just did it the hard way."

Wallabies lock Swain was given a yellow card for the dangerous clean-out on Tupaea after cannoning into his legs, forcing the midfielder off the ground injured.

He was cited for foul play on Friday and faces suspension.

Tupaea suffered a ruptured medial ligament and a partial rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

Though a bitter pill for the young midfielder, Foster had initially feared he might be out for up to a year with a more serious injury.

"We will wait to see if it's operable or it rehabs," he said.

"I haven't had a good talk to him this morning but they're always disappointing."

The All Blacks will be forced to make further changes for the final Rugby Championship clash at Auckland's Eden Park, with centre David Havili ruled out after clashing heads with captain Sam Cane.

Cane also failed a head impact assessment to be forced out of the test on Thursday but may be fit for next week's clash.

All Blacks 39 (Samisoni Taukei'aho 2, Richie Mo'unga, Will Jordan, Jordie Barrett tries; Richie Mo'unga 4 cons, 2 pens)

Wallabies 37 (Rob Valetini, Andrew Kellaway 2, Pete Samu tries; Bernard Foley 2 pens, 4 cons, Nic White pen)

Halftime: 10-10