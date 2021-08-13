Four changes forced on Otago

Vilimoni Koroi will start at 10 for Otago tomorrow. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago had the best part of an hour to get used to its changes this week.

The team lost three players in the first quarter of its season opener against Southland at Forsyth Barr Stadium last Saturday.

They were not just any old players, either. They were pretty much Otago’s leading players.

Elusive winger Jona Nareki injured his knee and is out for the season.

First five-eighth Josh Ioane picked up a head knock and is going through the return-to-play protocols. And prop Josh Hohneck added to Otago’s front-row shortage when he limped off with a calf strain.

There is one other notable absence for the Ranfurly Shield challenge against Hawke’s Bay in Napier tomorrow.

Captain James Lentjes has the weekend off. His first child was born earlier this week.

That has meant coach Tom Donnelly has had to make four forced changes to his run-on side.

Sevens player Vilimoni Koroi is charged with directing the traffic at No10.

Tau Koloamatangi replaces Hohneck at tighthead and Slade McDowall will start on the openside in the absence of Lentjes.

Matt Faddes switches to the left wing and Viliame Fine replaces Nareki in the starting XV.

Green Island speedster Michael Manson comes on to the bench and is poised to make his first-class debut.

Harbour prop Tevita Pole gets promoted to the bench as well and will also be on to make his first-class debut, while former Southland midfielder Ray Nu’u has been named in the reserves.

Donnelly was thrilled with the effort of his younger players during the last-minute 26-19 win against Southland.

"I’m really, really impressed with how those boys came on last week and did a really good job for us," he said.

"It is just unfortunate with those injuries but it means some young guys get another crack."

Hawke’s Bay possesses a strong set piece and loves a good driving maul. Much of its play is built around its forward pack, so that will be a big challenge for an Otago team missing some chunky players up front.

But Abraham Pole was impressive at loosehead in his debut and Koloamatangi has helped fill a gap.

Otago has been preparing accordingly.

"It is something we’ve worked on a lot during the pre-season and we’ve work on it a lot this week.

"We know what Hawke’s Bay are going to bring; they are really going to bring a strong maul and they have a really good scrum.

"They will maul and scrum for penalties and make their way down the field that way.

"We will just have to be really disciplined in that area. If we give away soft penalties it could be a tough day at the office for us."

Shield challenge

Napier, tomorrow, 4.35pm

Otago: Sam Gilbert, Viliami Fine, Freedom Vahaakolo, Sio Tomkinson, Matt Faddes, Vilimoni Koroi, Kayne Hammington, Dylan Nel, Slade McDowall, Sam Fischli, Josh Dickson, Josh Hill, Tau Koloamatangi, Ricky Jackson, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Henry Bell, Jonah Aoina, Tevita Pole, Will Tucker, Christian Lio-Willie, James Arscott, Ray Nu’u. Michael Manson.

Hawke’s Bay: Lolagi Visinia, Neria Fomai, Stacey lli, Danny Toala, Jonah Lowe, Lincolm McClutchie, Ereatara Enari, Devan Flanders, Solomone Funaki, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Tom Parsons, Geoff Cridge, Joe Apikotoa, Ash Dixon, Pouri Rakete-Stones. Reserves: Jacob Devery, Namatahi Waa, Joel Hintz, Bryn Evans, Josh Kaifa, Connor McLeod, Tiaan Falcon, Anzelo Tuitavuki.