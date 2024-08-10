Frood to bring up milestone as Spirit open season against North Harbour

Zoe Frood juggles her life around rugby. FILE PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The Otago Spirit will be wanting to get their season off on the right track — and celebrate a "legend" at the same time.

Flanker Zoe Frood (nee Whatarau) brings up her 50th game for the Spirit tomorrow when they open their Farah Palmer Cup season away against the North Harbour Hibiscus.

Considering the maximum games in a Farah Palmer season is seven — if you make the playoffs — reaching 50 games is quite the achievement.

She joins Greer Muir, Julia Gorinski, Tegan Hollows and Sheree Hume in the 50 club of current Spirit players.

Spirit head coach Craig Sneddon was proud to see Frood hit the milestone.

"Obviously she’s a legend of Otago rugby," Sneddon said.

"It’s pretty cool for her to get to 50."

The robust flanker was shuffled between the loose forwards and halfback in her early years, but has cemented herself on the openside in recent seasons.

She always led from the front with her combative style and "rips into it", but off the field she left a big impact on the team as well.

"She’s someone I think a lot of players look to in our team, not only on the field, but off the field," Sneddon said.

"She’s just one of those people that will give time and she’s there for everyone and looking out for everyone."

Frood will again pack down at openside tomorrow with Bella Rewiri-Wharerau moved to blindside for the return of Greer Muir at No 8.

Sheree Hume will guide the backline from first five without Maia Joseph giving young Charlotte Va’afusuaga 15 jersey.

The experienced combination of Cheyenne Cunningham and Keely Hill again line up in the centres with speed out wide in Jamie Church and Oceana Campbell.

Isla Pringle, who missed the start of last season, packs down at prop with stalwart hooker Tegan Hollows and Rebekah Wairau.

Julia Gorinski will again captain the side from lock.

Waitaki halfback Lininia Kaufana could add to her one Spirit cap from 2016 when she comes off the bench and Maddy Sullivan will make her debut off the bench.

It is an experienced and tested line up for the Spirit compared to their opponents.

The Hibiscus have 13 players named to make their representative debuts.

Farah Palmer Cup

North Harbour Stadium, 11.35am tomorrow

Otago Spirit: Charlotte Va’afusuaga, Oceana Campbell, Cheyenne Cunningham, Keely Hill, Jamie Church, Sheree Hume, Georgie Cormick, Greer Muir, Zoe Frood, Bella Rewiri-Wharerau, Julia Gorinski, Sammie Bean, Rebekah Wairau, Tegan Hollows, Isla Pringle. Reserves: Hannah Lithgow, Lucy Cahill, Paige Church, Kayley Johnson, Maddy Sullivan, Lininia Kaufana, Lucy Hall, Te Atawhai Campbell.

North Harbour Hibiscus: Mikayla Suluape, Tsubasa Sasagawa, Moana Malupo-Courtenay, Dayna Moon, Georgia Brierly, Ella Henderson, Hailey Beale, Demielle Onesemo-Tuilaepa, Danielle Mellow, Christabelle Onesemo-Tuilaepa, Danielle Mellow, Christabelle Onesemo-Tuilaepa, Izzy East, Armani Lam, Trinity Rika, Oceane Donnelly, Sharyn Toailoa. Reserves: Tenaija Fletcher, Rialani Onesemo-Tuilaepa, Ciara O’Connor, Madisson Mata’afa, Margaret Uluialau-Wye, Barbra Auva’a, Christie Monicrieff, Olivia Waldron.