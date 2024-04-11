Hastie recovering from freak injury

Nathan Hastie. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Highlanders halfback Nathan Hastie is recovering from a freak injury.

Hastie required surgery after sustaining a nasty gash falling through a window a couple of weeks ago.

"He fell into a window and got cut through his upper neck," Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody said yesterday.

"He tripped over on a rug on the doorstep. It was a really innocuous thing.

"It required surgery, so it was quite a good cut. I’ve seen photos of it, and it was not something you want to look at twice, for sure."

Hastie was rushed to the emergency department by his flatmate, fellow Highlanders inside back Cameron Millar.

The 22-year-old halfback is back running but not yet able to fully train with the team.

Wider squad member Kemara Hauiti-Parapara will head to Australia with the Highlanders today as halfback cover.