Chance for Millar to reignite career

Highlanders first five Cameron Millar gets some advice from former coach Tony Brown ahead of tonight’s game against the Fijian Drua. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Cameron Millar really has learned how to take a knock this season.

But you will not keep a good man down.

Millar will tonight wear the No 10 jersey for the Highlanders for the first time in 10 months when they face their must-win game against the Fijian Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

It will be seen by many as a chance for the young man from Gore to reignite a rising career that unexpectedly hit a couple of solid hurdles this season.

One was the decision by Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph to plump for new recruit Taine Robinson as his preferred starting first five, when Millar appeared to be in line to continue the run of starts he got at the end of last season.

The other was a brutal knock he sustained shortly after entering the field against Moana Pasifika in the third round of Super Rugby that left him badly concussed.

Happily, he is back on deck and the smile is on his face as he gets ready to lead the Highlanders into battle against the Drua.

"I’m feeling pretty good," Millar said.

"I love starting for the Highlanders and playing No10.

"Obviously there’s a wee bit of nerves. It’s been a while. But to get back out there training, and getting more reps in, I’m just feeling more comfortable each session."

All rugby players have to deal at some stage with rejection in the form of not being selected.

For Millar, as much as he enjoys working with Robinson and fellow first five Ajay Faleafaga at the Highlanders, it was not easy to learn he was not initially the starting first five.

"I guess you could say it was a wee bit of a knock.

"But coming through this system, other 10s have always been helpful to me, and I just wanted to help Taine as much as I could. That was just my mindset — just to prepare the team as best I could.

"I had a few things I needed to work on in my game to get back into that jersey.

"I’ve obviously just had to come to accept the highs and lows of rugby, and I’ve had a good bit of time to sit on that."

No preparation could have helped Millar avoid his head knock against Moana Pasifika.

There must have been gasps on the sideline as the Highlanders watched their brother cop a fearful hit from hard-charging midfielder Danny Toala that left him prone on the turf.

"I obviously don’t remember the hit," Millar said with a rueful smile.

"I remember just sort of being a bit out of it at the ground.

"It was a rough couple of weeks. It was a big knock. It wasn’t much fun at all.

"But I’m just happy to be back on my feet now, and I’m feeling good and ready to go again."

Millar has relished the opportunity to play club rugby for Taieri in the past couple of weeks.

He started last week in an Eels backline containing Highlanders rookie Josh Whaanga and brother Matt, as well as Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, who tonight makes a fairy-tale Super Rugby comeback from a serious neck injury.

"I think all the boys are really excited for Jacob.

"He’s such a special player. He had so many highlights last year.

"To come back at the same time as a few other fresh faces ... I know there’s a real buzz in the group."

That buzz — certainly for Highlanders supporters getting a little antsy after four straight losses — will wear off if the home side cannot see off the Drua tonight.

The Highlanders need to find a way to win because the alternative is staring down the barrel of a grim end to the season.

History is firmly in their favour — they have won their previous three games against the Drua by an average of 24 points, and the Fijians have lost 20 straight outside their home nation — but recent winning form is not.

The Highlanders have five Fijian players, including winger Taniela Filimone on debut, in the starting XV to play the Drua.

Super Rugby

FBS, 7.05pm

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Taniela Filimone, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton (co-captain), Veveni Lasaqa, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Will Stodart, Sefo Kautai, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Tai Cribb, Nikora Broughton, Adam Lennox, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a.

Fijian Drua: Caleb Muntz, Selestino Ravutaumade, Iosefo Masi (co-captain), Inia Tabuavou, Ponipate Longanimasi, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Simione Kuruvoli, Elia Canakaivata, Isoa Tuwai, Joseva Tamani, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Mesake Doge, Mesulame Dolokoto (co-captain), Haereiti Hetet. Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Peni Ravai, Samu Tawake, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, Vilive Miramira, Philip Baselala, Isikeli Rabitu, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

