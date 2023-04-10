De Groot hour of power no match for Canes

Thomas Umaga-Jensen, of the Highlanders, makes a break against the Hurricanes in their Super Rugby Pacific game at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ethan de Groot produced an hour of immense power but it was not enough to help the Highlanders avoid defeat against the Hurricanes.

Winger Salesi Rayasi scored two tries for the Hurricanes as the visitors spoiled the Highlanders’ three-game winning run with a 29-14 victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.

Both teams were willing, but with rather different approaches.

While the Hurricanes did not always see a lot of clean ball, they had clearly superior firepower and looked lethal when given an inch of space.

The Highlanders impressed in the physical battle and scrambled well when required, but just let themselves down with a few little mistakes and handling difficulties.

They also, somewhat predictably, did not have much to offer in the backs, apart from bullocking midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Up front, de Groot could barely have done more.

The boom prop was hungry to get the ball, put in some shuddering tackles and smashed All Blacks team-mate Tyrel Lomax at scrum time.

Hugh Renton had another storming performance at No8, and Billy Harmon did well in a ferocious battle with the rugged Hurricanes loose trio.

It was, all in all, a decent Highlanders effort, though there was a sense they left a try or two on the field and also clearly gave one away.

That might be cause for optimism, as they were playing the second-best team in Super Rugby and were not too far off the pace.

"It’s a bit disappointing because we were more or less in that game," Umaga-Jensen said.

"We just couldn’t get away with the points in the first half, and their three tries hurt us in the second.

"The boys will be gutted, but there are a lot of positives there.

"Our defence, especially in the first half ... a lot of stopped opportunities.

"We just need to execute and hopefully score more tries and be smarter around our decisions."

Umaga-Jensen, who has been in wonderful form, felt the Highlanders showed against the Hurricanes how much they had improved from the opening rounds, when they were thumped by New Zealand teams.

He enjoyed catching up with his brother, Hurricanes reserve Peter.

"I had the pleasure of having him stay the night, and he got to hang out with his little nephew.

"It always takes me back to when we were growing up.

"I’m proud of him because he’s come through six months post-surgery."

The first half was played with plenty of intensity, if occasionally a lack of accuracy and a sense neither side could quite come to terms with the referee’s application of various laws.

Both sides were committed to the physical exchanges and there was some rugged defence on show.

A scratchy start gave way to a bunfight once the Hurricanes, looking dangerous when they strung a few phases together, created some space for Rayasi to score the opening try.

The Highlanders replied from a 5m scrum when Renton showed his speed and strength to score from the base.

Oddly, the home side then turned down a couple of penalties in very handy range, and there was a sense of an opportunity lost when they were held up over the line.

The Hurricanes never got enough clean ball, but they nabbed a one-point lead at the break from a Jordie Barrett penalty.

When lock James Blackwell burrowed over from close range early in the second half, there was a niggling suspicion the Hurricanes had an advantage they would not let slip.

That turned into a certainty just three minutes later when Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava tried a risky reverse pass and it was snaffled by opposite number Cam Roigard, who scurried 65m to score an opportunist try.

Reserve halfback Jamie Booth then capped it off with a lovely dart that set up Rayasi for his second.

The Highlanders showed impressive resolve to finish strongly with a lineout move and a try to Harmon, and hold the Hurricanes when they attacked the line in the final seconds.

As has become customary, the Highlanders made a late — and significant — change to their starting team.

Rising first five Cam Millar made his first Super Rugby start in place of Mitch Hunt.

Millar was solid until limping off with a few minutes left.

The Highlanders now have the bye, before heading to Australia for a two-game swing.

Super Rugby Pacific

The scores

Hurricanes 29

Salesi Rayasi 2, James Blackwell, Cam Roigard tries; Jordie Barrett 3 con, pen

Highlanders 14

Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon tries; Sam Gilbert 2 con

Halftime: Hurricanes 8-7.