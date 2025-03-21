De Groot wants no red faces

Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot, in the team’s one-off Hulk jersey, looks for options during the Super Rugby game against the Hurricanes last Friday night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ethan de Groot does not particularly want to feel embarrassed again.

The Highlanders talisman and his mates — at least the ones who were in the team a year ago — will want to prove they do not have post-traumatic Reds disorder when they host the Australians tomorrow afternoon.

It was carnage in the fixture last season when the Reds stormed to a 31-0 win in Brisbane.

The Otago Daily Times wrote the Highlanders were "pumped, pummelled and penalised" and were "lucky to get zero".

It was their first loss to the Reds in eight years, and just the fifth time they had been held scoreless in the history of Super Rugby.

In short, it was a night to forget.

"The ones that were here last year, we know what it was like, and it was embarrassing," de Groot said yesterday.

"They pulled our pants down last year in Aussie. We want to get that one back, and they’ll be thinking they’re going to do a job on us as well."

The Reds have won three of their four games this season and are fresh off a thumping of the Waratahs.

"They’re a pretty exciting team to watch, compared to some Aussie rugby teams in the past," de Groot said.

"They shift the ball around, and they’ve got a good forward pack and really good lineout."

A lot can change in a year.

In fact, just five Highlanders — de Groot and fellow prop Saula Ma’u, flanker Sean Withy and backs Tanielu Tele’a and Timoci Tavatavanawai — who started against the Reds a year ago — are in the starting XV tomorrow.

The Highlanders have also welcomed revered coach Jamie Joseph back into the fold, and there is a feeling they are running with more ambition as a result.

While a start of two wins and two losses is unexceptional, it could easily have been four straight wins.

De Groot feels the Highlanders are making positive progress and, significantly, have the mindset that they can beat anyone on any week.

That is why their 20-18 loss to the Hurricanes at home last Friday rankles a bit.

"It was a tough loss. We take a lot of confidence out of it, but it definitely hurt.

"We go again. It’s going to get harder every week."

At 26, de Groot is now a senior hand in a young Highlanders squad.

He is excited to see one of the fresh faces, fullback Finn Hurley, back in action tomorrow.

"He brings a lot of energy, the wee fella, and you’ve seen what he can do on the rugby field.

"I think he just keeps building in confidence, and the more game time he gets, he’s going to get better and better."

Speaking of energy, de Groot felt the atmosphere provided by the crowd at Forsyth Barr Stadium this season had been the best he had experienced.

Those fans will be hoping it is not their team left red-faced by the scoreline tomorrow evening.

