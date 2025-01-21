Haig out for 10 weeks in blow for Highlanders

Oliver Haig. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The Highlanders have suffered their first major injury blow of the new season.

Rising loose forward Oliver Haig will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks.

The All Blacks XV representative sustained a fracture in his right foot at training that will require surgery this week.

It is a disappointing blow for Haig, who was the Highlanders' big improver in 2024.

The Highlanders are loaded in the loose forwards with the likes of Sean Withy, TK Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Lui Naeata and temporary replacement Michael Loft all capable of wearing the No 6 jersey.

The bigger issue might be that Haig provides cover for the second row, and the Highlanders have just two specialist locks.