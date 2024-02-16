Highlanders bag big win over Crusaders

The Highlanders' Sam Gilbert heads towards the tryline during their win over the Crusaders in Methven. Photo: Getty Images

Three from three.

The Highlanders have made it through their preseason undefeated, after beating the Crusaders 41-14 in Methven this afternoon.

The victory adds to the Highlanders' 36-28 win against Moana Pasifika in a game of four quarters a fortnight ago, and their 52-19 victory over the Hurricanes in a game of three thirds last week.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody was pleased with his side's final preseason hit-out.

"We’re happy with our three preseason games, really," Dermody said.

"The way we’ve been able to build our game through the three games.

"Nice to get through with no injuries . . . and then be able to put in place what we’ve been trying to grow over the preseason."

Their clash against the Crusaders was a traditional game of two halves and the Highlanders were practically at full strength.

The Crusaders, who made widespread changes from their win last week against Bristol, were kept scoreless in the opening half.

Flanker Sean Withy went over in the opening two minutes, and Sam Gilbert converted, before banging a penalty, and converting his own try.

Winger Jona Nareki helped the Highlanders finish the half strongly, scoring right before the break to lead 22-0 at halftime.

Halfback Folau Fakatava scored early in the second, but the Crusaders hit back through Jack Gray to trail 29-7.

Oliver Haig and Nathan Hastie scored, and Antonio Shalfoon for the Crusaders, to round out the win.

Dermody had been impressed by centre Tanielu Tele’a across the preseason, and both wingers, Nareki and Timoci Tavatavanawai, shone again.

Up front, the forward pack was strong and big lock Fabian Holland stood up.

"I think there’s good competition across the squad at the moment, so every one when they’re getting their opportunities, they’re trying to make the most of it," Dermody said.

Dermody was not getting ahead of himself, knowing full well things would be different when they met Moana Pasifika in their season opener in Dunedin next Saturday.

"Like I say, we’re happy with how we’ve progressed through the preseason, but it’ll be all go next week when Moana Pasifika come to town."

The scores

Highlanders 41 - Sean Withy, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Folau Fakatava, Oliver Haig, Nathan Hastie tries; Gilbert 3 con, Rhys Patchell con, Gilbert pen

Crusaders 14 - Jack Gray, Antonio Shalfoon tries; Taine Robinson 2 con

Halftime: Highlanders 22-0