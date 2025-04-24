Sweeping changes to starting XV

Midfielder Jake Te Hiwi, who will make his first start for the Highlanders this season against the Crusaders on Saturday, charges into the defence during the preseason match against the same opposition at Rugby Park in Invercargill in February. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

You can never accuse Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph of not being willing to try new things.

Joseph has again made sweeping changes to his starting XV as the Highlanders seek to make amends for their second-half collapse against the Chiefs when they host the Crusaders on Saturday night.

There are nine tweaks to the lineup, reflecting both the injury situation and the need to find a confidence boost after losing the second half 33-0 in a record defeat in Hamilton.

Young midfielder Jake Te Hiwi earns his first start of the season.

That means captain Timoci Tavatavanawai, the Highlanders’ player of the season who has started all nine games (eight at second five), moves to the wing for just the second time this year, and Taniela Filimone drops out.

Jonah Lowe, who made his first appearance of the season against the Chiefs, will replace the injured Jona Nareki on the left wing.

Lowe started just two games for the Highlanders last year, and both were at centre, but he has plenty of experience further out.

The forward pack features an all-new loose trio and an all-new front row.

Will Stodart earns a second career start for the Highlanders, and his first at No8, after playing lock against the Fijian Drua two weeks ago, becoming the fourth No8 used by Joseph this season.

Sean Withy is back from his two-week suspension and replaces Veveni Lasaqa at openside flanker, and TK Howden replaces Oliver Haig on the blindside.

Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot is back after being a late scratch from the Hamilton game, Saula Ma’u is restored at tighthead, and Soane Vikena supplants Henry Bell at hooker.

Nathan Hastie, who was outstanding at halfback in the first half of the season before being replaced by Folau Fakatava, returns to the bench.

There will also be great excitement in a local household as 21-year-old utility back Josh Whaanga is in the reserves and has a chance to join older brother Matt as a fully fledged Highlander.

"It’s great to throw young guys who show real potential into a big game and see how they deal with everything," Joseph said.

"It’s a real test for young guys. We’ve committed to Josh for the next three years, and this is a good opportunity for him."

Star winger Caleb Tangitau remains sidelined with a groin tweak but is nearly ready to play.

"He could have been right. But he’s a young guy, played a lot of rugby, and it’s better to get him 100% before coming back in."

A frustrating season for co-captain and star No8 Hugh Renton continues.

He is not on the official injury list but was "a bit sore" and needed this week off, Joseph said.

Fellow No8 Nikora Broughton is out for five to seven weeks with his knee injury, so his season is effectively over, while veteran prop Daniel Lienert-Brown is out for a week or two with a sore foot.

Joseph knows the Highlanders faithful will demand a lot better this weekend than they saw in the second half against the Chiefs.

"That’s my job, really, to try and find a way where you can kind of dump that game, and take positives out of it, and really move forward.

"It’s an exciting game for the boys. The Highlanders and Crusaders games have traditionally been exciting, and one they always look forward to.

"My expectation is that we play our best rugby. We’re playing at home, in front of our fans. It’s a rivalry that’s gone on since Super Rugby has come about."

The Crusaders have retooled their backline with Sevu Reece switching wings, Macca Springer coming in for Chay Fihaki, and Dallas McLeod replacing Levi Aumua at centre.

Otago prop George Bower, lock Jamie Hannah and flanker Xavier Saifoloi join the pack.

Highlanders v Crusaders

The teams

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai (captain), Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jake Te Hiwi, Jonah Lowe, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Will Stodart, Sean Withy, TK Howden, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Saula Ma’u, Soane Vikena, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Oliver Haig, Veveni Lasaqa, Nathan Hastie, Sam Gilbert, Josh Whaanga.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Dallas McLeod, David Havili (captain), Macca Springer, Taha Kemara, Noah Hotham, Christian Lio-Willie, Ethan Blackadder, Xavier Saifoloi, Jamie Hannah, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Ioane Moananu, Tamaiti Williams, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, Rivez Reihana, Chay Fihaki.

