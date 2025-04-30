Renton to return in must-win match for Highlanders

Highlanders co-captain Hugh Renton. File photo

Highlanders co-captain Hugh Renton will be back on deck to play Moana Pasifika this weekend.

Renton has been named at No 8, replacing youngster Will Stodart, for the must-win game in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

It has been a stop-start season for Renton, who has battled a niggling groin injury and played just four of his side’s 10 games.

Oliver Haig replaces workhorse Mitch Dunshea at lock in the only other change to the pack that started in the heavy loss to the Crusaders last weekend.

Nathan Hastie is back for a ninth start in his breakthough season, Timoci Tavatavanawai returns to second five from the wing, and Sam Gilbert starts on the right wing.

Rohan Wingham is on the bench and the young prop will be eager to see his first action of the season after making three substitute appearances last year.

First five Taine Robinson is also back in the reserves for the first time in nearly a month after starting seven of the first eight games.

Star winger Caleb Tangitau remains unavailable for selection as he tries to get on top of his groin injury.

Moana Pasifika have made just two changes to the team that beat the Fijian Drua.

Exciting winger Kyren Taumoefolau returns to the starting XV, while former Southland prop Chris Apoua starts at tighthead.

Former Rebels and Wallabies prop Pone Fa'amausili finally gets an opportunity to make his Moana Pasifika debut off the bench.

The teams

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Sam Gilbert, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jonah Lowe, Cameron Millar, Nathan Hastie, Hugh Renton (co-captain), Sean Withy, TK Howden, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Soane Vikena, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Rohan Wingham, Mitch Dunshea, Veveni Lasaqa, Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Jake Te Hiwi.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Tevita Ofa, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Danny Toala, Kyren Taumoefolau, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Jonathan Taumateine, Semisi Tupou-Ta'eiloa, Ardie Savea (captain), Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Tom Savage, Chris Apoua, Millenium Sanerivi, Tito Tuipulotu. Reserves: Tomasi Maka, Monu Moli, Pone Fa'amausili, Ofa Tauatevalu, Sione Havili Talitui, Melani Matavao, Julian Savea, Patrick Pellegrini.