Chiefs dominate Highlanders with second half blitz

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs makes a break during tonight's Super Rugby Pacific match against the Highlanders at FMG Stadium in Hamilton. Photo: Getty Images

There was no Hamilton miracle for the Highlanders tonight.

They were out-classed by the vastly superior Chiefs as the home side rolled to a 46-10 win.

While the Highlanders were gutsy as anything in the first half, and trailed by just three points at the break, they were blown off the park in a brutal third quarter.

The Chiefs had Damian McKenzie and his backline mates weaving their magic, and a bunch of bustling forwards – both starters and bench men – causing all sorts of damage.

It was not like none of the Highlanders impressed.

Halfback Folau Fakatava had one of his best games for the club as he showed he intends to hold on to the No 9 jersey on a permanent basis.

Fabian Holland, yet again, poured everything he had into the game, and Veveni Lasaqa was strong and effective.

But the Highlanders utterly fell asleep after halftime, conceding four tries in 13 minutes, and they showed a frustrating tendency to butcher any small glimpses of regained momentum.

In truth, it was a minor miracle the Highlanders trailed merely 13-10 at halftime.

The Chiefs had been so good for much of the first half that it would have been no surprise if they had been 20 points clear.

They are irrepressible at their best, and certainly for the first half an hour, they played at that level.

Commentators like to talk of McKenzie having the ball on a string, but when he is playing at his most sublime, a better metaphor might be a chef baking a recipe from a five-star kitchen.

The master chef certainly cooked the Highlanders at times.

McKenzie bobbed and weaved, he ducked and dived, and he chipped and chased, and the Highlanders did not know how to handle him.

But while the No 10 led the way, and dynamic halfback Xavier Roe and outside backs Emoni Narawa and Shaun Stevenson and lock Tupou Vaa’i were not far behind, the Chiefs could not translate their brutal dominance into a big lead.

After McKenzie and Cameron Millar traded early penalties, the Chiefs scored the first try when sevens specialist Leroy Carter peeled off a delightful break and, a few phases later, Narawa blasted over.

You would have got long odds on the home side not scoring another try in the half, but the Highlanders put in an immense shift on defence.

Timoci Tavatavanawai of the Highlanders passes the ball. Photo: Getty Images

They levelled the scores with a lovely moment of their own.

Timoci Tavatavanawai might be getting attention for the remarkable number of turnovers he has gained this season but he showed he can also be an offensive game-changer.

He delayed the timing of his pass perfectly to a gliding Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, and his big break led to a try to prop Sefo Kautai.

McKenzie’s second penalty completed the scoring for the half but the Highlanders came close in the final minutes, one good attacking period spoiled only by a highlight-reel Jacobson strip.

The Highlanders made a poor start to the second half when Fakatava, who had been excellent in the first 40, kicked out on the full.

Quinn Tupaea then popped through a perfect little grubber that allowed the flying Carter to score the Chiefs’ second try.

A third soon followed, to Kaylum Boshier from a lineout drive, a fourth came almost immediately when McKenzie cross-kicked to Samipeni Finau, and a fifth came from Boshier’s double.

That was obviously game over, but the Chiefs added one last try to reserve hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho to seal their fourth straight win over the Highlanders.

The Highlanders were forced into a late change when star prop Ethan de Groot was scratched with an ankle injury.

They are at home next Saturday against the Crusaders.

Super Rugby

The scores

Chiefs 46

Kaylum Boshier 2, Emoni Narawa, Leroy Carter, Samipeni Finau, Samisoni Taukei’aho tries; Damian McKenzie 5 con, 2 pen

Highlanders 10

Sefo Kautai try; Cameron Millar con, pen

Halftime: Chiefs 13-10.