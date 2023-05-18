Highlanders bring back big guns for Rebels match

Aaron Smith returns to the Highlanders for their match with the Rebels in Dunedin. Photo: Getty

The Highlanders have brought back some heavy hitters for their must-win game against the Rebels in Dunedin on Saturday.

Aaron Smith, Sam Gilbert and Jonah Lowe return to the starting XV for this crucial fixture. Smith sat out last week’s loss to the Brumbies due to an All Black rest.

Gilbert again moves to the midfield, combining with Fetuli Paea, which provides another opportunity for Connor Garden-Bachop at fullback, and on the back of a solid game-controlling effort last week, Freddie Burns will again pilot the team at first-five.

The well-performed front row of Ethan de Groot, Andrew Makalio and Jermaine Ainsley are reunited and Shannon Frizell will again play lock after a couple of strong performances in that role.

Max Hicks comes in to replace the injured Josh Dickson and Sean Withy swaps his position on the bench with James Lentjes.

The experienced trio of Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt and Thomas Umaga-Jensen make up the back reserves with Mitch Hunt set to play his 50th game for the Highlanders (95th Super Rugby game) should he take the field.

Highlanders team to play the Rebels, 4:35pm, Saturday, May 20, Forsyth Barr Stadium

Ethan de Groot, Andrew Makalio, Jermaine Ainsley, Shannon Frizell, Max Hicks, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (captain), Hugh Renton, Aaron Smith, Freddie Burns, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Fetuli Paea, Jonah Lowe, Connor Garden-Bachop. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, James Lentjes, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Thomas Umaga-Jensen