Highlanders' clash with Rebels in doubt after travel paused

The Highlanders are meant to play its next Super Rugby Trans-Tasman match against the Rebels on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders' upcoming Super Rugby Transtasman matchup with the Rebels hangs in the balance after the pausing of the travel bubble between New Zealand and Victoria.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed this afternoon the bubble between the country and the Australian state would be suspended for at least 72 hours after five cases were announced in Melbourne across the last two days.

The pause will come into effect tonight at 7.59pm New Zealand time, and will be constantly under review.

A Rebels spokesperson has confirmed to Newstalk ZB the club left the country following their defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington on the weekend, and said they will wait for the bubble to reopen before returning to the other side of the Tasman.

The Rebels were set to play the Highlanders in Queenstown this Sunday.

It contrasts the movement of both the Brumbies and Crusaders, both of whom remained in New Zealand and Australia respectively following the first of back-to-back games away from home.

It is understood the Rebels are currently in meetings to discuss their next steps while receiving further advice from the Australian Government.

It is believed the possibility of reversing the match's host, which would see the Highlanders possibly travel to Victoria for the contest, is unlikely.

The Highlanders have been approached for comment.

The Rebels are due to take on the Chiefs in Hamilton in a little over a week following their scheduled trip to Queenstown.

It is set to be the second major virus-related disruption the Rebels have faced this year. Prior to the all-Australian competition kicking off, they were forced out of Victorian due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, and played their four home games towards the end of their campaign.

Today's developments will also bring back bad memories for both franchises of what happened in March 2020, when the initial outbreak of the virus forced the multi-country Super Rugby competition to be suspended indefinitely during its seventh round.