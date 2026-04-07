Highlanders confirm return of Shannon Frizell

Former Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizell in action for Toshiba Brave Lupus during a Japan Rugby League One playoff game last season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Shannon Frizell will be back with the Highlanders in 2027.

They today confirmed the news after a long period of speculation over the future of the Japan-based rampaging blindside flanker.

Frizell will return to Super Rugby for the first time since 2023 with a view to shining for his old club and possibly playing his way back into the All Blacks for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

He will turn 33 at the start of the Highlanders’ season next year but coach Jamie Joseph clearly believes he still has plenty to offer.

Frizell was the prototype of the ideal blindside flanker through 68 games for the Highlanders from 2018 to 2023.

He was a destructive physical presence on both sides of the ball and a handy lineout option.

The Highlanders have had good service in the No 6 jersey from the likes of Sean Withy and TK Howden in recent seasons but there is no question a player of Frizell’s calibre will be welcomed back.

He could also be a big part of new coach Dave Rennie’s future plans with the All Blacks.

Frizell had played 33 tests when he left for Japan after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and forwards coach Jason Ryan was open in his lament at losing the flanker in his prime.

The All Blacks have since tried various players — Wallace Sititi, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker and Ethan Blackadder — in the No 6 jersey.

Frizell’s last game for the All Blacks was the 2023 World Cup final, in which he was yellow-carded after just two minutes.

He played for the Anzac XV against the Lions in Australia last year, and has won back-to-back Japan Rugby League One titles alongside former All Blacks team-mate Richie Mo’unga, who is also returning to New Zealand.

Frizell has missed most of this season after suffering a broken hand.