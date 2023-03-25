Highlanders dominate in gutsy win over Fijian Drua

Aaron Smith of the Highlanders kicks the ball during the Super Rugby Pacific match against Fijian Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

An Aaron Smith masterclass has inspired the Highlanders to an entertaining 57-24 win over the Fijian Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium this evening.

The All Blacks halfback was at his crafty, speedy best as he entirely ran the show for the 53 minutes he was on the field.

Recognising they needed to beat the open Drua at their own game, the Highlanders scored nine tries and surged to their second straight win in Super Rugby Pacific by spreading the ball with pace.

And, unlike in other games this season, the passes stuck.

Smith was firing balls far and wide, Mitch Hunt was showing his acceleration and innovation, and the Highlanders forwards were all eager for action.

It was a particularly gutsy win as the Highlanders were massively under-manned, late changes then injuries leaving them with a makeshift look in areas.

Sam Gilbert played fullback, centre and first five, Nikora Broughton made an unexpected start at No 8, James Lentjes ended up locking the scrum, and the Highlanders finished the game with youngsters Jack Taylor, on debut, and Saula Ma’u in the front row.

It was the seasoned fellow wearing No 9, though, who really shone.

Smith had a hand in the two early tries in the second half that pushed the Highlanders from 33-12 to an unbeatable 45-12.

He scored the first by burrowing over the line following a flowing team move, and he recovered untidy possession to dish to Jonah Lowe for the second.

Martin Bogado of the Highlanders scores a try. Photo: Getty Images

Burly hooker Tevita Ikanivere scored to give the Drua some hope, but Argentine winger Martin Bogado promptly scored his second try of the night for the Highlanders.

The Fijians appeared to have the consolation of the last try of the game when halfback Frank Lomani scored his second following a spirited counter-attack.

But there was just time for one more piece of Highlanders style, Broughton nudging through a perfectly weighted kick for replacement Cam Millar to score his first Super Rugby try.

Four tries in an astonishing 14-minute period gave the Highlanders the whip hand in the first half.

The Drua, full of attacking intent as expected, scored first when centre Apisalome Vota ran through Hunt and offloaded to Lomani for a popular try.

But the game was turned on its head when the Highlanders discovered their own brand of Pacific-style running rugby.

The big props started the flurry of five-pointers when Jermaine Ainsley scored his first try in his 78th appearance following a nice Broughton break, and Ethan de Groot quickly matched him from close range.

Bogado made it three tries when he chopped back in on a lovely angle from a lineout drive.

Gilbert, by now playing in the midfield following an injury to unexpected starter Jake Te Hiwi, capped a wonderful spell when he blocked a grubber kick, scooped up the ball, recovered from an ankle tap and crossed for a try, adding his fourth straight conversion.

Heady times for Highlanders fans, even when replacement fullback Connor Garden-Bachop copped a yellow card for a professional foul, and the Fijians scored a lovely try out wide.

Kemu Valetini of the Drua kicks for goal. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders scored their fifth try on the stroke of halftime when another good lineout drive was followed by slick hands and Hunt diving over.

The Highlanders had made their now-familiar game-day changes, and it will again be interesting/concerning to check out the injury list next week.

Youngster Te Hiwi made his first start in place of Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Fetuli Paea replaced fellow midfielder Josh Timu, Will Tucker was at lock in place of Josh Dickson, and Broughton was a late replacement for Hugh Renton at No 8.

Next up for the Highlanders is Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Friday night.

Super Rugby Pacific

The scores

Highlanders 57

Martin Bogado 2, Jermaine Ainsley, Ethan de Groot, Sam Gilbert, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Jonah Lowe, Cam Millar tries; Gilbert 5 con, Millar con

Fijian Drua 24

Frank Lomani 2, Taniela Rakuro, Tevita Ikanivere tries; Kemu Valetini con, Lomani con

Halftime: Highlanders 33-12.