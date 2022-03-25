Highlanders well prepared for Blues

The Highlanders train at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday afternoon. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

Preparing for a game with Covid-19 in the camp has changed things a little for the Highlanders.

On the flip side, at least this week there was a little less homework that needed to be done.

Energy levels were still recovering and intensity loads still being managed, as the team returned after missing last week’s round due to the virus sweeping through the squad.

Tactically, though, the Highlanders were already prepared.

In a rare situation, they face the same opponents two games in a row.

While that previous game against the Blues ended in a 32-20 loss, the Highlanders had the upper hand at halftime.

Returning to Forsyth Barr Stadium, with no restrictions on crowds, they will look to tweak what they already had in place — notably looking to make use of the hard and fast conditions.

"I think with the circumstances we’ve been under, with the Covid and a lot of the boys getting it, we don’t have to re-learn the Blues," co-captain Aaron Smith said.

"We still carry on with the plan, we still see the same opportunities, and we’re more excited about the opportunities we can tweak in our game.

"We’ve done a lot of work in the last 10-12 days around our game.

"We put them under a lot of pressure, but they’re going to be better in that first half as well.

"But we’re really excited about our plans going forward this weekend and the opportunities that presents us.

"Obviously we’re back at home, which is a double kicker for us. Get to play under the roof, play our style of rugby and hopefully run their big boys around."

The Highlanders are still not at full strength after the Covid-19 outbreak.

While the side was identifying who had the virus, prop Ethan de Groot and fullback Connor Garden-Bachop were missing from the line-up.

Daniel Lienert-Brown slots in at loose head prop, while James Lentjes returns on the openside flank.

Sam Gilbert moves to fullback in a backline reshuffle, and Ngane Punivai replaces an injured Liam Coombes-Fabling on the right wing.

Scott Gregory moves in one place for injured second five Thomas Umaga-Jensen, and Fetuli Paea is back at centre.

In the reserves, two Otago players get their first chance of the season in Vilimoni Koroi and Fabian Holland.

Coach Tony Brown said Koroi had been late joining the squad and the team had wanted to get him up to speed.

He brings plenty of flair and will be key for a backline that has lacked spark.

Koroi is capable of slotting in at first five, wing or fullback, and Brown said the team intended to make use of that versatility.

Holland will make his debut if he gets on, and the 2.04m Dutch lock is a player of significant potential.

Brown dubbed the 19-year-old an "impressive man".

The Blues have also suffered from a Covid-19 outbreak, but have named an imposing team nonetheless.

Sam Nock and Beauden Barrett come in at halfback and first five in an otherwise unchanged backline.

Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Tom Robinson also return at loose head prop and blindside flanker, while Josh Goodhue and James Tucker come together to form a new locking duo.

- Last week’s postponed game between the Highlanders and Moana Pasifika will now be played on Friday, April 8, at Forsyth Barr Stadium.