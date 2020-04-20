Johnstone improvises at home to stay fit

Highlanders prop Ayden Johnstone on the wheelbarrow piled high with cement and other weights he is using for training. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ayden Johnstone’s wheelbarrow has never had so much use.

Not just for odd jobs around the house but all of a sudden it has been converted into a weights machine.

The Highlanders prop is like all of us — stuck at home with plenty of time on the hands.

But he is a professional athlete and needs to keep fit. Not just walking the dog either, although that is now a task.

But with no professional gym out the back he has had to become practical. Johnstone (23) has used his wheelbarrow as lifting equipment.

"I’ve set up a gym in the garage and with the wheelbarrow managed to get some good lifting done. I’ve put anything on it really — some tiles when the bathroom was done up, some old cement, cans — anything, really," he said.

"You’ve got to do what you can. Got to make the most of it. Some of the boys are well sorted and have all the equipment but I’ve managed to get something set up and running. You can only do so many press-ups."

Johnstone, who comes from Waikato, has stayed in Dunedin with partner Lucy Hunter, and has been doing all the jobs round the house — "the lawns have never looked so good".

"I’ve been going for a few runs. Jonesy [trainer Simon Jones] had got us a pretty good programme with burpees and other exercises. But I can’t wait to get back into it. Looking forward to it sooner or later."

Johnstone had a longer lay-off than most of us.

He suffered a concussion in the match against the Bulls in Pretoria on March 8 and flew back separately to New Zealand.

He had a few days of freedom before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decided all those who had been overseas even before the March 15 cut-off should go into isolation.

Johnstone said being housebound was tough at times especially when recovering from the concussion as he could not watch any television. But he has passed all the concussion tests so far and just has to pass the concussion contact protocol when and if training gets under way.

The Highlanders coaches are in touch regularly and, although there is no return date for Super Rugby, players are still expected to keep fit.

Johnstone and his partner have had a new dog in the house — a heading cross pup, which was 5 months old yesterday. He said the dog was getting a good workout and learning all the time.

Johnstone, who has signed with the Highlanders for another two years, said he was really missing going out for a dive with some of his team-mates, such as Dillon Hunt and Josh Iosefa-Scott.

"There is plenty to explore down here. Any chance we can, we get out. Up at Shag Point and plenty of other places. But a good fisherman never gives away his best spots so I can’t say too much."