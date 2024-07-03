Local lads land Highlanders contracts

Josh Whaanga in action for his club Taieri against Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Highlanders have locked in two local talents and recruited three more youngsters for the future.

John McGlashan College old boy Josh Whaanga and Otago University forward Will Stodart have graduated from the club’s high performance programme to full contracts.

They will be joined by former New Zealand under-20 players Caleb Tangitau and Soane Vikena, as well as Fijian-born Veveni Lasaqa.

All are signed on two-year contracts (2025-26) except Whaanga, who has signed for three years (2025-27).

Whaanga, who joins older brother Matt in the squad, is still just 20 but has already packed in some experience.

He played every game for Otago in the NPC last season, was a New Zealand under-20 squad member, and captained the Highlanders under-20 team.

That all came a year after starring for the McGlashan team that went to the top four First XV competition.

Josh Whaanga is a strapping lad at 1.93cm and 98kg, and while he played largely on the wing for Otago, the Balclutha product shapes as a midfield building block for the Highlanders.

Stodart is another 20-year-old long earmarked for higher honours.

The University loose forward or lock is 197cm and 116kg, and was in the New Zealand under-20 squad last year.

Stodart, originally from Southland, was a Highlanders wider training group member before being upgraded to a full contract in December.

He then made his Super Rugby debut against the Rebels.

The other three signings fill clear positions of need for the Highlanders, though all are likely more projects than instant starters.

Tangitau, a 21-year-old winger, is the most familiar name.

He was a regular member of the All Blacks Sevens team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Sevens World Cup, and made his debut for the Blues last year.

While the Highlanders have a couple of handy wingers in Jona Nareki and Timoci Tavatavanawai, the departure of Martin Bogado means some depth is needed.

Likewise, the little-known Lasaqa will join an area, the loose forwards, that has a high attrition rate and will be missing captain Billy Harmon.

Lasaqa, 22, is not huge at 186cm and 101kg but he is mobile and tough.

He was born in Lautoka but came to Tauranga Boys’ College and made his NPC debut for Bay of Plenty in 2021 before being called into the Hurricanes this year.

Vikena, the Blues’ third-string hooker whose arrival was forecast a couple of weeks ago, arrives to jostle for time alongside young incumbents Henry Bell and Jack Taylor.

The former New Zealand under-20 player has all the tools — the ball-running, the lineout throwing, the tackling — and the Highlanders will be eager to see if he can develop into a weapon.

The Highlanders had previously suggested only four or five spots were still open in the 2025 squad.

That suggests the roster is nearly complete, though there still seem to be gaps at prop and potentially midfield.