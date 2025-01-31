Second era of Jamie Joseph gets its first test

Highlanders co-captains Hugh Renton (left) and Timoci Tavatavanawai get physical at training yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH The second Jamie Joseph era begins in earnest today.

Just 3106 days since he was at the helm when the Highlanders were beaten by the Lions in Johannesburg, Joseph will coach the team again when they have a preseason clash with Moana Pasifika.

North Shore Stadium is not Ellis Park, and a run-around involving three 30-minute halves, should that be thirds?, is not a Super Rugby semifinal.

But it is the beginning of something, or perhaps a resumption.

The Highlanders believe they can be more than just competitive in this competition, and they believe encouraging Joseph to come back as the boss is a significant step towards achieving that.

The man himself seems remarkably relaxed, outwardly at least, but one wonders if there will just be a frisson of nervous energy when the whistle blows this afternoon.

He said the Moana Pasifika game was an ideal chance to get a few things sorted.

"I think our guys are in really good physical condition, but it's not until you play a game of rugby . . . you get to sort of iron out the creases.

"It gives us an opportunity to see how our leadership and our captains operate with a bit of different pressure."

Hugh Renton will be captain in the first spell, Timoci Tavatavanawai will take over for the second, and the third might have to be a decision on the fly.

Without saying as much, Joseph is certain to be keeping a close eye on how a new-look front row performs, and how Lui Naeata goes at lock, and how rookie speedsters Michael Manson and Caleb Tangitau look against physical opposition.

He said not too much should be read into the starting XV.

"I felt the team that's starting has probably had the most hours on the grass in the preseason. We had quite a few injuries, guys recovering from operations.

"The guys who are most prepared are the guys who are starting the match, but everyone will get a bit of a run."

An intriguing name on the bench is Josh Tengblad, the former New Zealand Schools lock who is on a development contract.

Joseph said the young giant was a player of the future and was perhaps not expecting an opportunity so early, but he had impressed at training.

It will be a long day for the Highlanders. They were up at 5am to get to the airport, and are flying home shortly after the game.