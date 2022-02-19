Sloppy Highlanders outplayed by Chiefs

Pita Gus Sowakula hurdles Aaron Smith's attempted tackle on his way to the try line. Photo: Getty Images

An unusual setting provided the background for an unusual Highlanders performance this afternoon.

They were beaten 26-16 by the Chiefs in the opening New Zealand game in the new-look Super Rugby Pacific competition.

At the humble, almost deserted surrounds of the Queenstown Recreation Ground, the Highlanders took an awfully long time to get going.

Life in the bubble, perhaps, is not the best preparation for professional rugby, though the Chiefs did not seem too bothered.

The Highlanders wasted an hour of the game with poor handling and a concerning lack of discipline.

An injection of pace and power off the bench in the form of Folau Fakatava and Thomas Umaga-Jensen helped, but the Highlanders had left themselves too much work to do.

There were some strong points - Shannon Frizell was vigorous in his 50th game, Josh Timu had a promising debut, and the impact of the reserves indicated there is some reasonable depth.

But the Highlanders were largely out-played by a Chiefs team that overcame a terrible lineout to control much of the game.

Josh Ioane had a strong first half against his former side, and Pita Gus Sowakula was immense at No 8.

The Highlanders will need to regroup quickly as they play the Crusaders next weekend.

The Crusaders are playing the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

Chiefs 26 (Sam Cane, Pita Gus Sowakula, Emoni Narawa tries; Josh Ioane con, 2 pen, Bryn Gatland pen), Highlanders 16 (Daniel Lienert-Brown try; Mitch Hunt con, 3 pen). Halftime: Chiefs 18-6.