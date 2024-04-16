Ian Foster signs with Japanese club

Ian Foster. Photo: Getty Images

Former All Blacks coach Ian Foster has signed on as head coach with Japanese club Toyota Verblitz for next season.

It is Foster's first permanent role since stepping away from the All Blacks after last year's World Cup.

It comes shortly after the club announced the signing of Kiwis and Roosters fullback Joey Manu on a deal reportedly worth $1 million a season.

Foster will also link up with former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen, who is director of rugby at the club. Foster was Hansen's assistant with the All Blacks.

"I have kept an eye on the development of Japanese rugby over the last few years. There is no doubt Rugby League One is a competition that is improving all the time... and (I) am determined to make a difference.

"And of course I am looking forward to linking back up with Steve and working with him again. We have always worked well together and have shared some incredible times."

Foster will also being working with former All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith, who signed a long-term deal with the club last year.