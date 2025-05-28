Title-winning NZ U-20 coach steps down after just a month

Milton Haig, pictured during his time in charge of Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in Japan, in 2022. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Under-20 head coach Milton Haig has stepped down just a month into the role, citing a difference in approach to the rest of his coaching staff.

The former Southland player recently led the side to the Under-20 Rugby Championship title in South Africa, but said his decision was based on what he believed was best for the team.

"I do not feel I'm fully aligned with the coaching group around things like playing style, so have made the difficult decision to step aside to give the team its best chance of reaching its full potential," he said.

Haig was appointed last month and was due to take the side through to the World Championship in Italy in June and July.

He has a lengthy coaching pedigree having previously coached Counties Manukau in the NPC, the national Georgia team, Bay of Plenty and Suntory Sungoliatah in Japan.

Haig headed a four strong coaching group of Jarrad Hoeata, Alex Robertson and Craig Dunlea who were all appointed by New Zealand Rugby.

"Milton's a quality coach and person has done a great job laying the foundations for the team over the past two months. His record over time is evidence of his coaching ability and it was great to see the team perform so well in South Africa," NZR high performance player development manager Matt Sexton said.

"We respect his decision to step away and admire his courage in putting the team before himself."

Haig said winning in South Africa was a highlight for the team and himself.

"Helping the players succeed was my primary motivation for taking the role and I believe they have the skills and drive to be successful at the World Championships in Italy," he said.

Haig said he would continue in his role as a World Rugby high-performance consultant.