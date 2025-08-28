Highlanders face tough start, tough finish in 2026

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph says they'll be "facing the best right out of the gate’’ at the start of the 2026 season. File photo: Gregor Richardson

A tough start and a tough finish — hopefully the Highlanders can make hay in the middle rounds.

They have been handed a reasonably challenging draw for the 2026 season as they seek to avoid a repeat of this year’s wooden spoon.

There are just six home games at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and a trip to Fiji, where the Drua are close to invincible, so there will be little margin for error as Super Rugby celebrates 30 years.

As revealed earlier, the Highlanders open the season with a home game against the defending champion Crusaders on Friday, February 13.

Eight days later, with the students likely to pack the Zoo during O Week, they get to host the Chiefs, who have been beaten finalists for three years in a row.

"There’s no better way to mark 30 years of Super Rugby than by facing the best right out of the gate," Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph said.

"A great way to honour the past and build toward the future."

That pair of games, followed by the Highlanders’ sole trip to Australia, to play the Reds in Brisbane, are followed by a home game against the Western Force.

A trip to Christchurch for a rematch with the Crusaders and a home game against the Hurricanes will leave the Highlanders with a very good idea of how they are tracking.

Auckland games against Moana Pasifika (March 27) and the Blues (April 17) bookend an Easter bye and a home clash with the Brumbies.

It had already been confirmed Christchurch’s fancy new stadium would host Super Round at Anzac Weekend.

The Highlanders will play Moana Pasifika on the Sunday.

"It’s a privilege for the club to be invited to play a game against Moana Pasifika during Super Round at the opening of One NZ Stadium," Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said.

"It’s certainly a moment to celebrate with our Southern neighbours. It’s been a long wait for their supporters and it’s going to be a huge weekend for everyone involved."

Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai. File photo: Getty

The Highlanders then have a six-day turnaround before heading to Fiji — for the first time since 2022 — to play the Drua.

That will be a special occasion for popular Highlanders co-captain, new All Black and proud Fijian Timoci Tavatavanawai.

"Playing in Fiji is always more than a match — it’s a celebration of rugby and culture," Tavatavanawai said.

"It’s a great challenge to play the Drua in Fiji and I can’t wait to play there and feel that energy from the crowd."

The Highlanders’ tough run home features a home game against the Waratahs and back-to-back away games against the Chiefs and Hurricanes.

Their second bye comes in the final week, when the Highlanders will either be licking their wounds again or getting extra time to prepare for a return to the playoffs.

Highlanders' 2026 draw

Fri, Feb 13 (Dunedin) v Crusaders, 7.05pm

Sat, Feb 21 (Dunedin) v Chiefs, 7.05pm

Fri, Feb 27 (Brisbane) v Reds, 8.35pm

Sat, Mar 7 (Dunedin) v Force, 4.35pm

Sat, Mar 14 (Christchurch) v Crusaders, 7.05pm

Fri, Mar 20 (Dunedin) v Hurricanes, 7.05pm

Fri, Mar 27 (Auckland) v Moana Pasifika, 7.05pm

Fri, Apr 10 (Dunedin) v Brumbies, 7.05pm

Fri, Apr 17 (Auckland) v Blues, 7.05pm

Sun, Apr 26 (Christchurch) v Moana Pasifika, TBC

Sat, May 2 (Fiji) v Drua, 4.35pm

Sat, May 9 (Dunedin) v Waratahs, 4.35pm

Fri, May 15 (Hamilton) v Chiefs, 7.05pm

Sat, May 23 (Wellington) v Hurricanes, 7.05pm