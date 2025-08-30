Spirit out to build on perfect start to season

Georgia Cormick rips a pass off in a game earlier this season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Everywhere you look there is something to like about this Otago Spirit team.

The Farah Palmer Cup side are top of the Championship and are the only unbeaten

side after the opening three rounds.

They had a 34-33 win against North Harbour Hibiscus first up and then a strong 32-26 win against Wellington Pride and 48-15 against Northland Kauri, the latter two arguably among the toughest teams in the Championship

The Spirit have another test this afternoon against the Tasman Mako, who are coming off their first win of the season.

Georgia Cormick returns from injury to run the Spirit’s back line from first five.

The halfback shifted inside as cover for the Spirit this season and halfback Abigail Paton and stalwart back Sheree Hume have filled the void in the past two weeks.

Paton will again suit up at No 19 and Naomi Sopoaga and Charlotte Va’afusuaga swap jerseys in the midfield, with Sopoaga switching to second five.

Electric Jamie Church will light up the left wing, with Hannah Norris on the right and fleet-footed Olivia Fowler at the back.

Jamie Church looks to round her opposition during one of last season's games. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Hannah Lithgow gets the start at hooker in place of veteran Tegan Hollows, and Rebekah Wairau and Isla Pringle make a straight swap, with Wairau starting.

Leila Hill has been impressive at lock and will pair with Kayley Johnson in the second row for the second straight week.

That means Ella Gomez remains at blindside with Sarah Jones — who has been outstanding in her debut Otago season — on the openside and captain Greer Muir at No8.

Te Atawhai Campbell returns from an injury she picked up for Dunedin in the club rugby final as back cover off the bench.

Tasman had their first win 48-25 against the Taranaki Whio last week.

Kim Lammers scored five tries last week in just her third game to break Tasman record for most tries scored in a game, previously held by men’s players Peter Playford and Macca Springer.

Tasman earlier lo 39-7 to Wellington, and 25-7 to Northland, but held Northland scoreless in the second half.

Farah Palmer Cup

Nelson, 4.35pm

Otago Spirit: Olivia Fowler, Hannah Norris, Charlotte Va’afusuaga, Naomi Sopoaga, Jamie Church, Georgia Cormick, Abigail Paton, Greer Muir, Sarah Jones, Ella Gomez, Kayley Johnson, Leila Hill, Rebekah Wairau, Hannah Lithgow, Eilis Doyle. Reserves: Rawinia Ngamoki-Moana, Isla Pringle, Zoe Elliott, Rikki Fitzgerald, Dallas McKnight, Te Atawhai Campbell, Madison Flutey.



Tasman: Bethan Manners, Kim Lammers, Iva Sauira, Chloe Dixon, Tayla Richards, Ashleigh Wood, Keeley Ridley, Shevaun Collier, Luisa Tafia, Fai Auimatagi, Tanita Garnett, Brooklyn Logan, Stephani Mitchell, Jett Hayward, Barbra Taumoli. Reserves: Sophie Pemberton, April Hurley, Lyric Siaki, Courtney Finau, Leah Ngawhika, Lucy Brown, Samara Bright, Jemima Daniels.