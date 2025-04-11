Initial Citizens Shield win hard to beat

Valley forward Cameron Rowland has always been a big ball-carrier for the Weston side. PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

1. Favourite rugby memory?

I’ve got a couple, to be fair. First one is probably winning the Citizens Shield in 2018 for the first time, for me. I’d probably had a few cracks at it by that stage, was getting on, so it was good to get that one over the line. I was lucky enough a couple of years ago to play for the New Zealand Barbarians, so that’s quite a good memory for me as well.

2. Hardest opponent?

Old Boys. They dominated the competition for years, always been a pretty good rival and they always front up.

3. What rugby player do you admire and why?

Richie McCaw. Obviously the GOAT. That’s where I’ve played [flanker] all my life. Guess I’ve looked up to him. He trained pretty hard to get to where he is and he was at the top for a very long time.

4. What do you do to relax?

Family time, bit of hunting and then just a bit of TAB relaxing time with the mates.

5. If Cameron Rowland is cooking, what are we eating?

If I’m cooking, probably steak and eggs. But if I’m not cooking, favourite tucker ... probably pasta, to be fair. I’m not a great cook. Pasta’s my go-to if I’m eating.