Ioane in at fullback for injured Garden-Bachop

Josh Ioane. Photos: ODT files

Josh Ioane will slot into fullback for an injured Connor Garden-Bachop on Friday night.

Connor Garden-Bachop. Photo: Peter McIntosh

It is the only change to the Highlanders' backline from last week, as the side prepares to face the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Garden-Bachop has been ruled out for the season with a wrist injury suffered in last Saturday's loss to the Chiefs.

In the forwards, Josh Dickson replaces the injured Pari Pari Parkinson at lock, while Billy Harmon switches places with James Lentjes and the props have been rotated.

Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Marino Mikaele Tu’u and Michael Collins all come onto the bench.

Highlanders team to play Blues

Josh Ioane, Ngatungane Punivai, Sio Tomkinson, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Kazuki Hinemo, Billy Harmon, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Ayden Johnstone.

Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ethan de Groot, Josh Hohneck, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Kayne Hammington, Michael Collins, James Lentjes.

The game kicks off at 7.05pm.