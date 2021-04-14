Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Ioane in at fullback for injured Garden-Bachop

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Josh Ioane. Photos: ODT files
    Josh Ioane. Photos: ODT files
    Josh Ioane will slot into fullback for an injured Connor Garden-Bachop on Friday night.

    Connor Garden-Bachop. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Connor Garden-Bachop. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    It is the only change to the Highlanders' backline from last week, as the side prepares to face the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    Garden-Bachop has been ruled out for the season with a wrist injury suffered in last Saturday's loss to the Chiefs.

    In the forwards, Josh Dickson replaces the injured Pari Pari Parkinson at lock, while Billy Harmon switches places with James Lentjes and the props have been rotated.

    Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Marino Mikaele Tu’u and Michael Collins all come onto the bench.

    Highlanders team to play Blues

    Josh Ioane, Ngatungane Punivai, Sio Tomkinson, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Kazuki Hinemo, Billy Harmon, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Ayden Johnstone.

    Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ethan de Groot, Josh Hohneck, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Kayne Hammington, Michael Collins, James Lentjes.

    The game kicks off at 7.05pm.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter