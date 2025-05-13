Landers duo to miss trip

Clarke Dermody. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Two star Highlanders players will remain sidelined this week, but a third should be back on deck.

The Highlanders have three tough games remaining, starting with the Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday night, as they bid to salvage something from their disappointing season — or at the very least avoid the wooden spoon.

No 8 Hugh Renton and winger Caleb Tangitau would ideally be playing major roles in the rescue mission.

Unfortunately for Highlanders fans, neither will be at the Cake Tin to challenge the Canes.

Co-captain Renton has played just five of the team’s 11 games this year and it seems possible he will remain stuck on that number.

Highlanders forwards coach Clarke Dermody confirmed yesterday Renton would miss at least the Hurricanes game with his ongoing groin injury.

"He’s been up with the specialist, just getting advice from them. He’s out for the foreseeable future.

"He’s pretty sore. It’s important he gets it right."

Dermody has had a close association with Renton since the Tasman/Hawke’s Bay man joined the Highlanders in 2021, and knows how much he means to the team.

"He’s got an awesome presence among the boys.

"He’s obviously been around a while now. He’s a level-headed leader, a tough guy on the field and a pretty uncompromising player. We definitely miss that in the pack."

With Renton and fellow No 8 Nikora Broughton injured, and Lui Naeata unavailable, the Highlanders are running a little lean in the loose.

Otago loose forwards Harry Taylor (Southern) and Sam Fischli (Taieri) have joined the squad as cover.

Tangitau set his first season as a regular Super Rugby starter alight with some dazzling performances in the first half of the campaign.

However, he has not played since the loss to the Force in Perth on April 5, and his own groin injury remains infuriatingly reluctant to disappear.

"Not this week," Dermody said.

"It’s a shame. He started the season really well, and he was in everyone’s eyeline."

Fellow winger Jona Nareki is at least available after missing the past two games with a knee complaint.

All going well, the Fijian fisherman will play his 50th game for the Highlanders in their last game of the regular season.

"It’s awesome to have his experience back among the group."

Dermody said the Highlanders, teetering at 10th in the 11-team competition, had enjoyed the opportunity to have the bye after eight consecutive weeks of competition.

"We’re starting away on a Friday, so it’s a pretty short week, and we’re keeping our plans simple.

"You can see a definite change in energy around the boys, around training today, so hopefully we can take that through the week.

"While it’s frustrating we’re not getting the results, there has definitely been growth in the team, year on year, and now we get a chance against three of the better teams in the competition to give it a real crack."

Highlanders utility back Sam Gilbert confirmed on Friday night he was heading to Ireland after the NPC campaign with Otago.

Dermody hailed Gilbert’s contribution to the Highlanders over his six seasons since first catching the eye of then-coach Tony Brown while playing for the Bravehearts.

"I think he’s the ultimate Highlander man.

"He’s made every post a winner, ended up vice-captain last year, over 50 games now, and a real glue guy in the team who can play anywhere in the backline bar No 9.

"Maybe to his detriment, we didn’t really give him a chance to settle down in his favoured position, but that sums him up — being a team guy and being able to spread himself wherever he was needed.

"I can’t really judge him because I did exactly the same thing at a similar age. I guess it’s an opportunity to explore overseas and look after yourself before you finish.

"He’s a guy we will definitely miss."

