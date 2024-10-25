Lions favourites, Bay expansive

Wellington’s Riley Higgins shakes off the tackle of Bay of Plenty’s Lucas Cashmore during their round seven match, in the capital, last month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES Wellington and Bay of Plenty have made it through to tomorrow’s NPC final. Adrian Seconi offers up this quick guide.

Head to head

Wellington edged Bay of Plenty 30-25 in the capital in September but it took a golden-point finish to get the victory. That win is ultimately why Wellington are hosting the final and not the Bay.

Form

Wellington were knocked out in the semifinals last season when they seemed on track to follow their drought-breaking success in 2022 with another title. They will start as favourites following a pretty comfortable run through the playoffs. They eased to a 29-14 win over Counties-Manukau and dominated the second half to beat Waikato 29-24 last week.

The Steamers edged Hawke’s Bay 19-17 in the quarterfinals and produced a powerful second half to dispatch Canterbury 32-20 in the other semifinal. They are chasing their first NPC title since the inaugural season in 1976.

Key players

Steamers No 8 Nikora Broughton put in a big shift last week and made some telling carries.

He leads the competition in carries, while openside Joe Johnson has scored eight tries and has had a strong season as well. They form a quality loose forward duo.

Wellington will lean on the midfield combination of Riley Higgins and Peter Umaga-Jensen to hit the ball up and create space further wide for the likes of fullback Tjay Clarke. Halfback Kyle Preston scored two tries in the semifinal and is another player to watch.

The oil

Both teams like to play a lot of rugby and move the ball wide when they get an opportunity.

The Bay can mount a strong argument to suggest they are the most expansive team in the competition.

They lead the pack in some telling statistics. They have scored more tries, run for more metres, beaten more defenders and won more tackles than the other 13 teams.

And they have also been more disciplined, attracting just one yellow card.

Wellington has been more reliant on individual brilliance and they have some potent attackers. Higgins is in the top 10 for defenders beaten, clean breaks, carries, metres gained and has made more offloads than anyone else.

Prediction

Wellington by three points.

NPC final



Wellington, tomorrow, 3.05pm

Wellington: Tjay Clarke, Julian Savea, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Riley Higgins, Losi Filipo, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Kyle Preston, Brad Shields, Du’Plessis Kirifi (captain), Caleb Delany, Akira Ieremia, Hugo Plummer, Siake Lauaki, Leni Apisai, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Hika Elliot, Yato Kamimori, Bradley Crichton, Teofilo Paulo, Sione Halalilo, Nui Muriwai, Callum Harkin, Stanley Solomon.



Bay of Plenty: Cole Forbes, Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa, Willis Halaholo, Reon Paul, Kaleb Trask, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Nikora Broughton, Joe Johnston, Jacob Norris, Aisake Vakasiuola, Naitoa Ahkuoi, Benet Kumeroa, Kurt Eklund (captain), Aidan Ross. Reserves: Taine Kolose, Josh Bartlett, Filipe Vakasiuola, Kalin Felise, Semisi Paea, Lucas Cashmore, Fehi Fineanganofo, Cody Vai.