New loose forward trio among six changes

North Otago are on the road for the first time this season.

They play Thames Valley in Te Aroha this afternoon in their second game of the Heartland Championship.

The Swamp Foxes, who finished third last year, have always been a big team that are in the top four mix most seasons.

The Old Golds scored on the buzzer to win 34-33 in Maheno last year.

But as is always the case in the Heartland Championship, a new year is a new year and those results are put to bed.

Thames Valley beat Wairarapa Bush 37-24 in their opening game, while the Old Golds lost 16-14 to Horowhenua Kapiti.

Old Golds head coach Jason Forrest has made six changes to his starting side from last week, including a new loose forward trio.

Co-captain Cameron Rowland gets the nod at openside with co-captain Mat Duff shifted to the bench, experienced Heartland player Manulua Taiti starts at blindside and Kurow No 8 Kasimila Vaihu rounds out the back row.

English front rower Bradley Harwood, who played for Excelsior during the club season, packs down at tight head.

Blues first five Tyron Davies gets the start at first five, which shifts Greg Dyer back to fullback in an otherwise unchanged backline.

There are changes on the bench too.

Australian prop Max Sawers, who is classed as a returning to New Zealand player through his Kiwi family, gets his first chance from the bench.

Athletic Marist blindside Savenaca Rabaka moves to the bench and will add impact and Valley loose forward Jacob Pledger gets his chance too.

Explosive back Matia Qiolevu will inject plenty of speed when he gets his first chance this season and American Sam Walsh will get his first taste of Heartland rugby when he comes off the bench.

Heartland Championship,

Te Aroha, 2.30pm

North Otago: Greg Dyer, Seva Druma, Hayden Todd, Tini Feke, Mavaetangi Finau, Tyron Davies, Jake Matthews, Kasimila Vaihu, Cameron Rowland, Manulua Taiti, Fergus Read, Anthony Docherty, Bradley Harewood, Ryusei Kato, Jake Greenslade. Reserves: Cullen Johnstone, Max Sawers, Lisivani Tuifua, Savenaca Rabaka, Mat Duff, Jacob Pledger, Matia Qiolevu, Sam Walsh.

Thames Valley: Cam Gerlach, Alex Thrupp, Leroy Van Dam, Hendrix Beazley, Fletcher Morgan, Todd Doolan, Jake O’Connor, Laulea Mau, Cam Dromgool, Kenan Gillson, Connor McVerry, Matty Axtens, Will Martin, Oneone Faafou, Te Huia Kutia. Reserves: Josh Tye, Bryson Williams, Lance McIntyre, Isaac Seiuli, Tayne Tupaea, Charlie Marsh, Leroy Neels, Sione Etoni.