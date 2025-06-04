NZ Rugby signs with Gallagher Insurance

The All Blacks will be included in New Zealand Rugby's Gallagher Insurance sponsorship deal. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has signed sponsorship agreement with Gallagher Insurance.

The global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting company will have its branding on both the training and match day shorts of all NZR's national teams, including the All Blacks, Black Ferns, Māori All Blacks, and Sevens sides.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said the partnership "reflects the scale, ambition and passion for rugby both our organisations have."

"We couldn't be more excited to align with Gallagher Insurance, who already have deep expertise in elite sport, along with a key business focus in New Zealand and globally. This partnership helps solidify where we're heading, not just with our teams on field, but as a sporting brand off the field too."

Gallagher Insurance said it sees New Zealand Rugby as a "natural extension of its global sports strategy".

"We believe in the power of sport to build stronger communities and foster leadership on and off the field," said Christopher Mead, Chief Marketing Officer, Gallagher Insurance.

"Partnering with New Zealand Rugby-an institution that stands for integrity, respect, and excellence-aligns perfectly with our values. We are proud to stand with the All Blacks, the Black Ferns, and all NZR teams as they inspire fans and unite communities around the world."

New Zealand Rugby said it will work with Gallagher to deliver "create unforgettable matchday experiences for clients and fans around the world. "

Gallagher Insurance becomes a regional partner of multiple All Blacks Clinics a year, and the jersey partner for New Zealand referees across all domestic competitions from 2026 including Super Rugby Pacific, Sky Super Rugby Aupiki, and Provincial Rugby.

Gallagher is headquartered in Rolling Meadows in the US.

The All Blacks play a test against Ireland Chicago in November as part of New Zealand's end of year tour.