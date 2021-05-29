Saturday, 29 May 2021

OBHS beat Kings in close encounter

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Otago Boys' High School first XV won a close game over King's High School in the Otago Premier schools competition today.

    At Littlebourne, Otago Boys' won 19-17 as it scored three tries to one. King's came back into the game in the second half but could not land the killer blow.

    In other games, John McGlashan College beat St Kevin's College 34-0 and Southland Boys' High School beat Dunstan High School 24-9.

    In the championship section, Waitaki Boys' High School just beat the combined co-educational team 15-14 while South Otago beat Otago Boys' High School second XV 26-3.

    Mount Aspiring College was too good for Wakatipu High School 29-10.

