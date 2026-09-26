Otago were starved of possession and ran off their feet in Albany on Saturday night.

North Harbour posted a convincing 32-21 win in a game played at a frenetic pace.

They fought back from 14-0 to pile on 32 unanswered points.

The win saw them move into top place in the competition standings.

It was a statement performance from a team which finished dead last in 2025.

Both sides had a late scratching. Otago was missing first five Patrick Pellegrini, and Harbour were without their captain and halfback Bryn Hall.

Harbour had all the ball early and they put Otago under enormous pressure.

They batted away and stacked up the penalties.

The visitors were reeling, but Harbour forced a pass and Sam Nemec-Vial pounced.

The Otago fullback toed it through and the bounce was kind. No-one was catching him.

It was 14-0 moments later.

Cameron Millar put up a towering punt. Harbour could not control it. It popped free for Riley Lucas and he got a sneaky offload to Kieran McClea, who sprinted away.

The home side had dominated the early exchanges and they continued to enjoy most of the possession.

Otago was able to wrestle back some momentum briefly through their all-powerful scrum.

They won a couple of penalties and got a free ride up the field.

Harbour snaffled possession back, though, and they strung together phase after phase.

Otago hung on, sometimes just by Christian Lio-Willie’s fingernails.

But Harbour eventually exhausted the Otago defence. They shifted it quickly to blindside Sam Tuitupou, who went in untouched.

Harbour knocked over a penalty in the last act of a breathless first half.

They trailed 14-10 but easily had the better of the opening 40 minutes.

They had 68 percent of possession and 56 percent of territory.

It was a credit to the Otago defence that they were able to go into the break with the slim advantage.

North Harbour scored twice early in the second half to take the lead.

Max Hore, who was a late inclusion in the squad for Pellegrini, had a rough introduction.

He put up a poor kick. Leo Gordon got under it and then charged down the right. He got caught, but Harbour swung it wide to Rory Taylor and over he went.

Harbour No 8 George Reeves busted through the middle shortly after. He got pulled down inches away but reached over to score.

Harbour continued to dominate possession and took firm control of the game when Oscar Koller barged over from a ruck midway through the second half.

Finn Hurley grabbed a late consolation try for Otago.

But this was a punishing loss and one which has seen them slip out of the top four.

NPC

The scores

Harbour: 32

Sam Tuitupou, Rory Taylor, George Reeves, Oscar Koller tries; Cam Howell 3 con, pen; Coby Miln pen

Otago: 21

Sam Nemec-Vial, Kieran McClea, Finn Hurley tries, Cameron Millar 3 con

Halftime: 14-10 Otago