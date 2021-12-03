Otago losing top official Bredin

Jono Bredin referees the NPC game between Tasman and Southland in Blenheim in October. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Otago sport will be without one of its most accomplished officials next year.

Jono Bredin is moving to Havelock North in three weeks.

The 36-year-old arrived in Dunedin, from Gore, in 2005.

Since then, he has forged an officiating career which took him to netball’s highest level, before switching to rugby, in which he is part of the national squad.

He felt much of that had come at the expense of family time, though, Bredin said.

His partner, Danielle, was originally from Hawke’s Bay.

She made the move to Dunedin five years ago when they decided to start a family, which now includes Nixon (4), Nia (2) and Nova (1).

With Nixon starting school next year, they decided it was the time to move back closer to her family, Bredin said.

"Obviously, I’ve got strong connections to Otago.

"But equally, I’m really excited to start a new chapter of my life, based around family.

"I think it’s come at a time where I’m really excited for the change and something different.

"To repay the favour to Danielle, for the sacrifices she’s made coming to Dunedin, where she knew hardly anyone ... for me to repay the favour, I think that’s really important."

Bredin in his netball days. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A chartered accountant, he would continue to work as a consultant, while also having other investments he would keep going.

However, he did not want to pile up his hours too much, as family would be a priority.

He would continue to take the whistle on the rugby field.

That would involve much the same as this year and he was excited to get involved with a new club rugby competition.

He took the whistle more sparingly in netball nowadays, although kept his hand in with a few club games this year, he said.

Bredin remains involved in the game off the court, though, notably being part of the international rules committee.

However, the decision to switch his refereeing focus to rugby is one he has not regretted. He has progressed rapidly through the ranks and this year was the assistant referee when the All Blacks faced Fiji at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Reaching the highest level he could remained his goal, he said.

"My ambition within rugby is still to achieve the most I can achieve.

"What that looks like, I’m not 100% sure. I’m just focusing on improving from one game to the next.

"I pride myself on learning quickly from experiences and feedback. I’ll continue to do that and I’m a big believer that the rest takes care of itself."

He was happy with what he had achieved in Dunedin.

However, he acknowledged the trade-off of that commitment, further reinforcing the reason for his move north.

"I don’t do things for the recognition. I do it to give back and make a difference.

"Hopefully, through my involvement with netball and rugby, I’ve done that locally. I’ve given it my all and my fair share of time, sometimes at the sacrifice of family.

"I’m indebted to Danielle for being able to do what I have done while we’ve raised kids.

"That’s even more the reason now. This move’s for her and the kids.

"I have been really busy and not necessarily had my priorities in the right place all the time," Bredin said.