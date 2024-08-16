Otago prop relishing opportunities

Otago loosehead Abraham Pole takes a moment to reflect during a training session at Logan Park on Wednesday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Abraham Pole fretted over his decision to join Moana Pasifika.

The Otago prop signed a preseason contract with the Crusaders and ended up playing two games in 2022.

His Super Rugby debut was actually against Moana Pasifika. It was during Covid, so his family could not be there, which was a downer.

The game was held in Dunedin and he scored a try.

He obviously impressed Moana, because they signed him up later that season.

The deal ushered in some angst, though.

"I was only supposed to be with the Crusaders for a few weeks and ended up being there for three months," Pole said.

When the Crusaders gig came to an end, Moana Pasifika pounced.

"It was kind of a hard decision at the time because, you know, if you’re going to be in a champion team, you want to stay there, I guess."

"But at the same time I really wanted to just keep playing Super Rugby."

"I wasn’t too sure if there was anyone else who had done that."

Moana Pasifika were perhaps not the most attractive option for a young aspiring rugby player a couple of years ago, whereas the Crusaders were winning everything. But Moana have slowly turned that around.

Pole will have a new team-mate when they assemble again later this year.

Hurricanes and All Blacks star Ardie Savea has signed with the club. The 2023 world rugby player of the year has inked a deal through to 2027.

It is a massive vote of confidence in the club and a huge boost for the team.

"It’s going to be just awesome to have him there," Pole said.

"Being in a team full of Islanders, you can connect so easily. So, when a new player comes in, we’re all the same, you know.

"We don’t really put someone higher than everyone else. We’re just all together."

The 25-year-old loosehead was born in Auckland but moved to Dunedin with his family when he was 10.

He was a star at Otago Boys’ and was named in a New Zealand Schools team in 2017 that included future All Blacks Tamaiti Williams, Tupou Vaa’i, Quinn Tupaea and Leicester Fainga’anuku.

When you drop down a level from Super Rugby to play in the NPC, you might think the competition for starting spots would get easier.

But the Otago front row stocks are stacked this season.

They essentially have two starting front rows which could be switched out without compromising any power.

They will need that power against Auckland at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

Otago suffered a 22-13 loss to Southland in the opening round

"It’s not how you start, you know," Pole said.

"We’ll just pick up from here and just keep building."