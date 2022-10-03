Otago tries hard but season gone

Otago No 8 Christian Lio-Willie makes a charge during the NPC game against Canterbury at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Those last five minutes were crazy.

Otago had dip after dip at the line but could not get the try and win it is so desperately needed.

Canterbury played its part in the drama.

Hooker George Bell got pinged for a crooked throw with time up.

That gave Otago one more opportunity to get across and extend its season into the playoffs. Older brother Henry Bell tucked into the boot of a lineout drive, but Canterbury’s defence held firm again to clinch a 27-21 win at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.

The visitors were already through to the quarterfinals, win or lose. But Otago needed to win and get a four-try bonus point to book its place.

Canterbury has been the form side this season, so that was always a big challenge.

While Otago fell short, it did throw everything into the game and can reflect on a decent performance in front of a small crowd of 2143.

The key moment came midway through the second spell. Otago was hard on attack and leading 21-20. But Canterbury came away with the ball.

Exciting winger Manasa Mataele took off with about 95m to go, bumping off tackler after tackler.

Rameka Poihipi made a strong carry as well, before getting the ball back to Mataele to finish what he started.

Otago had been on course. It led 14-12 at the break.

James Lentjes finished off a nice team try that featured a couple of dashes by Jona Nareki.

The winger had been sidelined for the best part of a couple of months, not that you would know it.

When he got the ball, something really good tended to happened.

Crusaders-bound loose forward Christian Lio-Willie was impressive as well.

He barrelled towards the line and the hard-working Josh Timu scooped it up and dived over.

Canterbury nabbed two tries in the first half as well. Lock Luke Romano collided with the post before getting it down, and centre Brayden Ennor skipped out of a tackle and ran 40m to the corner.

Fergus Burke nailed a penalty shortly after the resumption.

But Nareki produced some magic to get Otago back in front.

He put in what can only be described as a left foot grubber pass to Sam Gilbert who offloaded to Kieran McClea to score.

It was stunning, but so was Canterbury’s counterattack from one end of the field to the other.

As a side note, Bell brothers George and Henry finally got to pack down against each other.

Henry won one battle — he bumped his ‘‘little’’ brother off during a charge upfield. But George’s side won the war despite his errant throw.

NPC

The scores

Canterbury 27

Luke Romano, Brayden Ennor, Fergus Burke, Manasa Mataele tries; Burke con, pen, Chey Fihaki con

Otago 21

James Lentjes, Josh Timu, Kieran McClea tries; Cameron Millar 3 con

Halftime: Otago 14-12.

QUARTERFINALS

Odds pool: Wellington (1) v Hawke’s Bay (4), Waikato (2) v Bay of Plenty (3)

Evens pool: Canterbury (1) v Northland (4), North Harbour (2) v Auckland (3).