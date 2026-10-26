The increasingly versatile Leicester Fainga'anuku has been named in an All Blacks squad for the first time this year after returning from injury - and has officially been listed as a loose forward.

Fainga'anuku suffered a broken leg and high ankle sprain during the Crusaders' semifinal defeat to the Chiefs in July but returned for Tasman in the NPC.

Traditionally an outside back or midfielder during his 12 tests for the All Blacks, the 27-year-old has been named among six loose forwards in Dave Rennie's squad of 36 for next months' Nations Championship tests in the United Kingdom.

The others are Anton Segner, Ethan Blackadder, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai and Christian Lio-Willie, the latter also named in a first All Black squad of the year.

Fainga'anuku was a revelation in the No.7 jersey for the Crusaders this year with his ball carrying threat around the ruck and close to the tryline and is a potentially powerful replacement for injured skipper Ardie Savea, although Peter Lakai has been in outstanding form recently.

Fainga'anuku also has the potential to play on either wing - making him an ideal impact player. The door has been opened for his inclusion following Shannon Frizell's knee injury and Simon Parker's unavailability for personal reasons.

Codie Taylor has again been named tour captain in Savea's absence.

Fellow hooker George Bell and prop Saula Ma'u also join the squad, with Segner, Blackadder, Jordie Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Asafo Aumua and Fehi Fineanganofo all returning from injury.

The returns of key midfielders Barrett and Tupaea will be gratefully received by Rennie, with Aumua's comeback also timely in the wake of Samisoni Taukei'aho's recent injury.

Jamie Hannah, who played in Canterbury's NPC grand final victory over Northland on Monday, and Ma'u have been used as injury cover this year. Ma'u and Josh Jacomb are the only members of the squad yet to receive a test cap.

The Nations Championship Northern Series begins against Scotland in Edinburgh on 8 November 2026.

The All Blacks then play Wales in Cardiff, followed by England at Twickenham. Results from the series count towards the Nations Championship standings ahead of Finals Weekend from 28 to 30 November in London.

The three days of double-header fixtures will match teams from the Southern Hemisphere against their corresponding table-finishers from the Northern Hemisphere, culminating in the Championship decider on 30 November.

Rennie said the Northern Series was a great opportunity for the group to keep building on the work done during the Bledisloe Cup. The All Blacks retained the trophy with a big win at Eden Park and then beat the Wallabies in Sydney a week later in a similarly dominant victory.

"This is a really strong squad we have selected. It's great to officially welcome George, Saula, Leicester, Christian, Jamie and Chay back into the squad.

"They have all shown fantastic form during the NPC. We're also rapt to have eight players who have played a lot of footy for us this year return from injury. They bring a lot of quality and experience to the group.

"Playing Scotland, Wales and England on consecutive weekends is a tough assignment. These are all proud rugby nations with passionate home crowds. We will embrace the challenge and the opportunity to build on our Bledisloe Cup performances.

"We have enjoyed fantastic support at home and away this year and acknowledge the thousands of Kiwis who we know will be setting alarms to watch from the other side of the world," Rennie said.

The All Blacks squad assembles in Auckland on Tuesday morning ahead of departing for the United Kingdom on Thursday.

All Blacks squad

(age, Super Rugby club, province, Test caps): * denotes new Test cap

Forwards (20)

Hookers Codie Taylor (35 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 114) (Captain), Asafo Aumua (29 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 27), George Bell (24 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 4).

Props Ethan de Groot (28 / Highlanders / Southland / 46), George Bower (34 / Crusaders / Otago / 31), Xavier Numia (27 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 6), Fletcher Newell (26 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 43), Pasilio Tosi (28 / Hurricanes / Bay of Plenty / 19), Saula Ma'u* (26 / Highlanders / Otago / 0).

Locks Scott Barrett (32 / Crusaders / Taranaki / 91) Josh Lord (25 / Chiefs / Taranaki / 18) Fabian Holland (24 / Highlanders / Otago / 16), Jamie Hannah (23 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 1), Tupou Vaa'i (26 / Chiefs / Taranaki / 53).

Loose Forwards Anton Segner (25 / Blues / Auckland / 3), Leicester Fainga'anuku (27 / Crusaders / Tasman / 12), Ethan Blackadder (31 / Crusaders / Tasman / 15), Christian Lio-Willie (28 / Crusaders / Otago / 3), Peter Lakai (23 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 16), Wallace Sititi (24 / Chiefs / North Harbour / 25).

Backs (16)

Halfbacks Cam Roigard (25 / Hurricanes / Counties Manukau / 26), Kyle Preston (27 / Crusaders / Wellington / 6), Cortez Ratima (25 / Chiefs / Waikato / 25).

First Five-Eighths Richie Mo'unga (32 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 57), Damian McKenzie (31 / Chiefs / Waikato / 83), Josh Jacomb* (25 / Chiefs / Taranaki / 0).

Midfielders Jordie Barrett (29 / Hurricanes / Taranaki / 86), Quinn Tupaea (27 / Chiefs / Waikato / 31), Timoci Tavatavanawai (28 / Highlanders / Tasman / 3), Anton Lienert-Brown (31 / Chiefs / Waikato / 94).

Outside Backs Rieko Ioane (29 / Blues / Auckland / 91), Chay Fihaki (25 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 1), Fehi Fineanganofo (24 / Hurricanes / Bay of Plenty / 1), Josh Moorby (28 / Hurricanes / Waikato / 7), Will Jordan (28 / Crusaders / Tasman / 63), Beauden Barrett (35 / Blues / Taranaki / 147).

Unavailable due to injury: Samisoni Taukei'aho (calf); Shannon Frizell (knee); Tyrel Lomax (neck); Leroy Carter (ankle); Ruben Love (ankle); Ardie Savea (shoulder); Luke Jacobson (elbow); Caleb Clarke (shoulder); Ollie Norris (knee).

Unavailable for personal reasons: Simon Parker.

2026 Nations Championship Northern Series Fixtures

(all times listed NZDT)

All Blacks v Scotland, 8 November 2026, Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 3:10am

All Blacks v Wales, 15 November 2026, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 3:10am

All Blacks v England, 22 November 2026, Twickenham, London, 3:10am