Pledger to miss season with ruptured ACL

Highlanders halfback Dylan Pledger will miss the year with a ruptured ACL. Photo: Highlanders

Rookie sensation Dylan Pledger has been ruled out of his debut Highlanders season through a serious knee injury.

The dynamic halfback has suffered a complete rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a training session.

A rehabilitation period of up to 12 months means he will be scratched from both the Highlanders and Otago squads this year.

It is a devastating blow for Highlanders fans — indeed, all followers of Super Rugby eager to see the next big thing — hoping the wondrously talented Pledger would get a chance to shine at the next level.

The King’s High School product has been on a remarkable tear of form that included two sparkling campaigns with the New Zealand under-20 team before a breakthrough NPC campaign with Otago.

At 20, he is already being widely talked of as an All Black in waiting, and with good reason.

That goal, and before that his goal of experiencing Super Rugby for the first time, will now have to wait.

“Incredibly disappointing to get a season-ending injury, as I was very excited about my first full season as a professional," Pledger said.

"I guess I have learned early that part of being a professional rugby player is dealing with injury.

"My energy now will be put into rehabbing as best I can so I can come back in the best possible shape. I will be able to focus a bit more on my study too."

The Highlanders would have benefited from Pledger’s lightning-quick pass, electric running game and rugby smarts, but at least they have plenty of depth at halfback.

Two-test All Black Folau Fakatava feels like the forgotten man but he is loaded with experience and talent and must still be in the wider frame for national selection in a busy year.

His back-up will be talented Taranaki utility Adam Lennox, while the likely replacement for Pledger as a third option is Southland halfback Nic Shearer, a member of the wider squad.