Poor first half costly for Southland against Taranaki

Southland showed their usual spirit but lamented a poor start as they were beaten 39-24 by defending premiership champions Taranaki in Invercargill on Saturday.

Actually, the Stags made a reasonable start, scoring the first try after just three minutes, but Taranaki dominated the rest of the first half.

A 19-point halftime deficit was always going to be tricky to claw back, and while the Stags did their best with a couple of tries, the visitors had enough class to stay in control.

Captain Sean Withy gave Southland an early boost when he swooped on a loose ball to score his first try for his new (old, really) province.

After Ricky Riccitelli burrowed over from a lineout drive, the Stags scored again when some good buildup work by Semisi Tupou-Ta’eiloa was followed by Jake Strachan nipping between two defenders.

The rest of the half belonged to Taranaki.

Halfback Adam Lennox started the rush with a quick tap and a wonderful run from 50m, former Otago lock Tom Franklin crashed over after some pick-and-go action, and winger Kini Naholo capped a strong personal performance with a bullocking try in the final minute of the half.

Neither side could score in a cagey third quarter but replacement Faletoi Peni revived the Stags with a try.

Josh Setu replied for Taranaki, Dylan Nel stormed over from a scrum from Southland, and Jacomb kicked a long-range penalty to complete the scoring.

The Stags will head to Whangarei to play Northland on Friday night.

NPC

The scores

Taranaki 39

Ricky Riccitelli, Adam Lennox, Tom Franklin, Kini Naholo, Josh Setu tries; Josh Jacomb 4 con, 2 pen.

Southland 24

Sean Withy, Jake Strachan, Faletoi Peni, Dylan Nel tries; Byron Smith 2 con.

Halftime: Taranaki 29-10.