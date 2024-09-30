Poor second half telling for Stags

Josh Bekhuis. Photo: file

Josh Bekhuis confirmed his status as one of the warriors of the NPC but his beloved Stags could not mark the occasion with victory yesterday.

Southland lamented a failure to score more points with the wind behind them as they slumped to a 38-14 loss to Waikato in howling conditions at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

They blazed brightly and briefly with two quick tries at the end of the first half, after which scores were tied 14-14, but they fell apart a tad in the second half as the Mooloo men made the most of having the breeze at their backs.

It was still a great day for Bekhuis, the widely respected lock who earned a record-equalling 143rd cap for the Stags.

He did what he always does — ranged around the field, committed himself to the physical exchanges, and dominated the lineouts.

Bekhuis also played a crucial role in a terrific rolling maul right before halftime that led to young hooker Jack Taylor scoring his first Stags try.

That followed a lovely period of attack that ended with midfielder Faletoi Peni hitting a gap and popping it to Rory van Vugt for a try.

Having recovered from a poor first quarter that included two Waikato tries in the space of three minutes, the Stags would have been feeling happy enough at the break, though naturally with some fear they had not used the wind advantage properly.

That fear only grew in the second half as Waikato lifted the tempo.

Prop Ollie Norris crashed over, and replacement D’Angelo Leuila booted a massive 53m penalty.

The moment the game slipped away came when Southland first five Jason Robertson kicked a terrible up-and-under that went nowhere into the wind.

Waikato flanker Xavier Saifoloi gathered it and sent away halfback Xavier Roe, whose delightful little flick gave Quinn Tupaea a clear run to the line.

When Leuila crashed through after a set piece move, it was game over.

The Stags fought back — they always do — but made three woeful handling errors to spoil attacking opportunities.

Southland, 13th in the NPC, host North Harbour in their final game this Saturday.

NPC

The scores

Waikato 38

Xavier Saifoloi, Aaron Cruden, Ollie Norris, Quinn Tupaea, D’Angelo Leuila tries; Cruden 4 con, Leuila pen, con

Southland 14

Rory van Vugt, Jack Taylor tries; Jason Robertson 2 con

Halftime: 14-14.