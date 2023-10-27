Red Roses rout Canada in Dunedin

Morwenna Talling of England runs at the Canadian defence at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight. Photo: Getty Images

The Red Roses' rolling maul has run rampant.

WXV 1 has kicked off in Dunedin with England beating Canada 45-12 at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

English hooker Lark Atkin-Davies was unstoppable, scoring four tries off the back of her sides’ trademark rolling maul.

The Red Roses were brutal up front, using their set piece effectively and shut down Canada on defence.

Canada test England in the first half, putting the world No 1 under pressure, but struggled to capitalise on anything in their 22 in the second.

England fullback Ellie Kildunne scored the first, after Canada made a mess of things at the back.

Holly Aitchison put a threatening grubber through 10m out, but Canada struggled to ground the ball, leaving quick thinking Kildunne steaming through and sticking her hand out to score.

Canada finally made it into their 22, stringing together 10 phases and threatening the line.

That hard work was undone when Aitchison was deemed to deliberately knock the ball down, resulting in her heading to the bin and Canada heading for a line out.

They made no mistake, punishing England with a rolling maul and scoring through hooker Emily Tuttosi.

The Red Roses hit back with their own trademark rolling maul, storming over Canada’s defence for Atkin-Davies to dot down.

She scored again bang on half time to push England out to a 21-5 lead.

England struggled after the break, looking static on attack and fumbling the ball.

Canada pounced, swinging the ball wide to Paige Farries who speed away to score, trailing 21-12.

England dominated the rest of the quarter. Alex Matthews made some robust carries and put in some big hits.

Atkin-Davies bang down twice more in the space of eight minutes — one against 14 players with Canadian replacement Julia Schell in the bin for head-on-head — to take control 33-12.

After keeping the ball tight, Kildunne set the game alight, setting up two tries through her explosive speed.

She burned Canada’s defence down right, and brought it inwards, dishing off to Jess Breach to score.

Kildunne replicated it minutes later, but after breaking through the line, threw it wide to the left wing where Claudia Macdonald ran away to lead 45-12.

Canada had their chances in the final moments of the game, but were unable to make their passes stick.

WXV 1 continues tomorrow when the Black Ferns face Wales, followed by France and Wallaroos in Dunedin.

The scores

England 45

Lark Atkin-Davies 4, Ellie Kildunne, Jess Breach, Claudia McDonald; Holly Aitchison 1 con, Helena Rowland 4 con,

Canada 12

Emily Tuttosi, Paige Farries, tries; Sophie de Goode 1 con

Halftime: England 21-5