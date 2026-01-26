Schmidt reportedly not interested in ABs job

Joe Schmidt has ruled out a return to the All Blacks. Photo: Getty Images

Current Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt will not be pursuing the vacant All Black head coaching role, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Schmidt has apparently informed NZ Rugby that he is not interested in a return to the All Blacks set up, despite being due to step down after the July Nations Cup test matches. He will be replaced by Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss.

The 60-year-old was near the top of the list of potential candidates to replace Scott Robertson, however his contract status with Rugby Australia has been a fluid situation. The Wallabies' season last year included a tense series loss to the British & Irish Lions, followed by a record victory over the Springboks at Ellis Park. However, the wave of enthusiasm around the Wallabies was dampened significantly by a run of disappointing losses to close the season out - including two comfortable Bledisloe Cup defeats.

Veteran Wallaby prop Alan Alaalatoa said that the current group of players were hopeful that Schmidt would stay on through to the 2027 World Cup, which is being hosted in Australia.

"The boys do respect him so much, and we are hoping that he stays involved with us. It doesn't have to be the Wallabies, but Australian rugby behind the scenes," Alaalatoa told the SMH.

"Because what he's done for our team in a short period of time has been massive. I think he'd only make positive movements for us in Australian rugby as a whole if he's involved in some capacity."

This news now appears to narrow the potential All Black coach pool even further, after the news last week that Tony Brown will be staying in his role as Springbok assistant coach. News came out yesterday that long time coach mentor Sir Wayne Smith will also be stepping away from NZR, apparently moving on to an undisclosed club overseas.

That leaves Jamie Joseph and Dave Rennie as the most realistic options, with an announcement expected today that NZR will commence the hiring process for the new coach.