Huge scores in school rugby

There were some one-side matches in the Otago Premier School competition today.
Otago Boys' 1sts destroyed Dunstan 97-0 and King's overran Otago Boys; 2nds 77-0. In the other premiership match Southland Boys' defeated St Kevin's 43-7.
In the championship games, John McGlashan was too strong for South Otago, winning 40-5, while Wakatipu beat the Combined Coeds 60-12 and Mt Aspiring beat Waitaki Boys' 26-7.