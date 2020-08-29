Saturday, 29 August 2020

Huge scores in school rugby

    By Adrian Seconi
    There were some one-side matches in the Otago Premier School competition today.

    Otago Boys' 1sts destroyed Dunstan 97-0 and King's overran Otago Boys; 2nds 77-0. In the other premiership match Southland Boys' defeated St Kevin's 43-7.

    In the championship games, John McGlashan was too strong for South Otago, winning 40-5, while Wakatipu beat the Combined Coeds 60-12 and Mt Aspiring beat Waitaki Boys' 26-7.

